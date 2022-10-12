Open Menu

Villa Firenze in escrow, its asking price was almost $80M

One of the Los Angeles’ area’s priciest listings is in escrow. If it closes near to its asking price, the Beverly Park enclave home will keep its ranking among the area’s priciest residential deals

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 12, 2022 11:06 AM
By Andrew Asch
Villa Firenze (Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
Villa Firenze (Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

After half a year on the market, one of the Los Angeles market’s priciest listings is under contract to sell.

Villa Firenze is in escrow, confirmed listing agent Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty. A separate buyer also has confirmed interest in the mansion in the exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood. Klug did not disclose the identity of the prospective buyers.

Villa Firenze, a 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom, 31,600–square-foot mansion located at 67 Beverly Park Court, was most recently listed at $79.5 million, or $2,515 per square foot. It made a splash in May when it listed for $120 million.

If the closing price ends up near its ask, Villa Firenze will rank among the most expensive Los Angeles home deals of 2022. The ultra luxury segment seems to be surging in the past few weeks, even as the overall home market has hit headwinds of rising interest rates.

Last week, media mogul Byron Allen closed a $100 million deal for a Malibu estate on a less than 2-acre lot. Also in Malibu, Kim Kardashian paid $70.4 million to close on an estate formerly owned by model Cindy Crawford.

Villa Firenze sits on almost 10 acres of flat land comprised of three separate plots. The estate’s Tuscan-style mansion includes a gym and a gift-wrapping room. The grounds include a lighted tennis court, a half-basketball court and jogging trails. The estate also includes a two-bedroom guesthouse.

The property also has a sense of whimsy. There’s a secret passageway connecting the library to a primary suite and a bar. The grounds include a children’s maze.

Built in 1998 by aircraft industry financier Steven Udvar-Hàzy, it was listed for $163 million in 2017. No one placed an offer for the estate. Udvar-Hàzy placed it at auction in 2021, where it was bought by biotech entrepreneur Roy Eddleman for $51 million.

Eddleman listed Villa Firenze for $120 million a month before he died in June at age 82.

