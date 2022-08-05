The late biotech businessman Roy Eddleman tried to sell his 31,000-square-foot North Beverly Park mansion for $120 million. Now his estate has lopped nearly $41 million off the price.

The Italian-inspired showplace known as Villa Firenze just returned to market at 67 Beverly Park Court for $79.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The lower price may be closer to comparable sales in the gated, Beverly Hills-adjacent enclave. In February, Sylvestor Stallone sold his 21,000-square-foot Beverly Park mansion for $58 million, 47 percent off its asking price. Mark Wahlberg now seeks $87 million for his Beverly Park Court home.

The outsize Villa Firenze has a rich pricing history.

The 12-bedroom, 18-bath estate was built in 1998 for Steven Udvar-Házy, a Hungarian billionaire who founded Air Lease Corp., which leases aircraft.

Featuring 40-foot palms and a 30-car motor court, the Italianate villa has massive public rooms with stone floors, antique fireplaces and 20-foot ceilings. Dramatic arches lead from room to room, from its formal dining room to its screening room, gym and gift-wrapping room.

A two-story library has a secret passage to the primary suite and den with a bar.

It comes with a main house, guesthouse, pool house, swimming pool, tennis court and basketball court on 10 acres across three lots. A jogging trail winds through its gated grounds.

In 2017, Udvar-Házy put his orange-colored palace up for sale for $165 million, which failed to attract a buyer. In 2021, he auctioned it for $51 million, setting a then-record auction price.

The buyer was Eddleman, who tried to flip the property in May for $120 million, and found no takers. The listing agency claims he tried to test the market.

He died in June at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 82.

Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.