Open Menu

Villa Firenze cuts price by $41M

Beverly Park estate built by Steven Udvar-Házy listed in May at $120M

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 05, 2022 08:34 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Villa Firenze at 67 Beverly Park Court (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty Images)
A photo illustration of Villa Firenze at 67 Beverly Park Court (Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty Images)

The late biotech businessman Roy Eddleman tried to sell his 31,000-square-foot North Beverly Park mansion for $120 million. Now his estate has lopped nearly $41 million off the price.

The Italian-inspired showplace known as Villa Firenze just returned to market at 67 Beverly Park Court for $79.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The lower price may be closer to comparable sales in the gated, Beverly Hills-adjacent enclave. In February, Sylvestor Stallone sold his 21,000-square-foot Beverly Park mansion for $58 million, 47 percent off its asking price. Mark Wahlberg now seeks $87 million for his Beverly Park Court home.

The outsize Villa Firenze has a rich pricing history.

The 12-bedroom, 18-bath estate was built in 1998 for Steven Udvar-Házy, a Hungarian billionaire who founded Air Lease Corp., which leases aircraft.

Featuring 40-foot palms and a 30-car motor court, the Italianate villa has massive public rooms with stone floors, antique fireplaces and 20-foot ceilings. Dramatic arches lead from room to room, from its formal dining room to its screening room, gym and gift-wrapping room.

A two-story library has a secret passage to the primary suite and den with a bar.

It comes with a main house, guesthouse, pool house, swimming pool, tennis court and basketball court on 10 acres across three lots. A jogging trail winds through its gated grounds.

In 2017, Udvar-Házy put his orange-colored palace up for sale for $165 million, which failed to attract a buyer. In 2021, he auctioned it for $51 million, setting a then-record auction price.

The buyer was Eddleman, who tried to flip the property in May for $120 million, and found no takers. The listing agency claims he tried to test the market.

He died in June at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 82.

Richard Klug of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Parkluxury real estateresidential real estateRoy EddlemanSteven Udvar-HázyVilla Firenze

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Weinstock with 23754 Malibu Road
    Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
    Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
    Howard Leight Jr. and Malibu Rocky Oaks (Zillow, Instagram, Getty)
    Malibu winery featured on “Kardashians” goes to market for $50M
    Malibu winery featured on “Kardashians” goes to market for $50M
    REthink Development's Steve Edwards with 9763 Culver Blvd and 9814 Washington Blvd
    Kirk Douglas Theatre to share block with mixed-use apartments
    Kirk Douglas Theatre to share block with mixed-use apartments
    Dan Yukelson and Mayor Sue Himmelrich (LinkedIn, Getty Images)
    Santa Monica puts rent control measure on November ballot
    Santa Monica puts rent control measure on November ballot
    Greystone's Hafize Gaye Erkan with 1657 N. Western Avenue (Greystone)
    Bond financing kickstarts affordable senior housing complex in Hollywood
    Bond financing kickstarts affordable senior housing complex in Hollywood
    Jeffree Star and the home at 25220 Walker Road (Compass, Instagram via @jeffreestar, Getty)
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Cosmetics guru Jeffree Star relocates to Wyoming after selling Hidden Hills estate
    Nahla Capital's Genghis Hadi and GPI's Cliff Goldstein with rendering of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (Common Ground, GPI, Rosewood)
    Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
    Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
    Former owner Luanne Wells and the property at 31284 Broad Beach Road in Malibu (Obituary.com, Compass, Getty)
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    Malibu home sells for $20M, then goes up for rent
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.