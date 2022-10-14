Open Menu

Investor Alon Abady sells Beverly Hills mansion for $23M

Known for $96M deal for Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills, Alon has assembled luxe home portfolio

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 14, 2022 03:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
661 Doheny Rd
661 Doheny Rd (Zillow, Getty)

Investor Alon Abady has flexed his residential real estate muscles.

Abady is best known for work in commercial, multifamily and hotel development. In October 2021, he closed the $96 million purchase of Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In his most recent deal, he sold a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate at 661 Doheny Road in Beverly Hills for $23 million. The buyer in the off-market deal was Rexwood Holding LLC.

The deal was not listed on MLS and property records did not reveal if real estate agents were involved in selling or buying the 7,000-square-foot mansion. The price works out to about $3,300 per square foot.

In September 2021, Abady purchased 661 Doheny Road for $17.7 million, or $2,530 per square foot. It was listed for sale at $18.9 million in August 2021.

A property description of 661 Doheny Road. said it was located on two adjacent parcels which gave the house a 1-acre spread. The grounds feature a pool, a tennis court and a guest house.

In August 2022, Abady made a residential splash when he purchased 1109 Calle Vista Drive in Beverly Hills. He paid $33.2 million, or $2,473 per square foot for the 13,500-square-foot mansion.

In 2020, his holding company Alon Abady Trust purchased a 9,600-square-foot home at 717 North Palm Drive in Beverly Hills for $25 million. The seller was music impresario Simon Cowell.

The low-key Abady serves as managing partner of Waterfall Bridge Capital. He did not return an email and a phone call requesting comment.

Read more




