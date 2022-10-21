Open Menu

Hilltop Laguna Niguel mansion available for sale or for rent

Interested parties can pay $49M to by it or $250K a month as a tenant

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 21, 2022 11:37 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gary Dinkin and 13 Old Ranch Road in Laguna Niguel (Joel Danto of Danto Photography, SmashWords)
Gary Dinkin and 13 Old Ranch Road in Laguna Niguel (Joel Danto of Danto Photography, SmashWords)

Paying $48.9 million for a hilltop mansion at Bear Brand Ranch in Laguna Niguel might quench a craving for ocean views. A cheaper alternative: Rent it for $250,000 a month.

Eight months after listing the 14,500-square-foot home for $50 million, the owner has dropped the price and put it up for rent at 13 Old Ranch Road, the Orange County Register reported.

Dubbed “Oceans 13,” the six-bedroom, 10-bath home on 13 acres can be rented out for the equivalent of $8,333 a day.

The two-story mansion built in 2015 is a showcase of modern art and architecture. And then there are the vistas — with 360-degree ocean and mountain views.

You can even see Mission San Juan Capistrano from the primary bedroom, house owner and retired tech entrepreneur Gary Dinkin told the newspaper in February, when he first listed it for $50 million. The price was cut 2 percent in July.

“They literally still take my breath away,” Dinkin said of the views.

Tucked behind a custom stainless steel and glass gate, the mansion sits at the end of a 500-foot-long driveway with a circular motor court highlighted by an abstract sculpture by Jon Seeman.

The porte-cochere, pierced by three angled columns, leads to an 18-foot wide iron and glass pivot door. The door opens into a 27-foot grand entry illuminated by 20 giant skylights.

The estate includes a gourmet kitchen, a steam and infrared sauna, gym and a tasting room.

Outside, there’s a barbecue kitchen and dining area, two putting greens and a negative-edge pool. The grounds have a spa and a glass bridge to a central fire pit area with seating for 25.

A garage can fit eight cars.

John Stanaland Group shares the listing with lead agents Joshua Altman, Matt Altman and Andy Stavros of Douglas Elliman.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bear Brand RanchLaguna Niguelluxury real estaterental

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nick Segal and Drew Fenton (Hilton & Hyland, Nick Segal)
    Drew Fenton’s startup takes steps toward launch
    Drew Fenton’s startup takes steps toward launch
    661 Doheny Rd (Zillow, Getty)
    Investor Alon Abady sells Beverly Hills mansion for $23M
    Investor Alon Abady sells Beverly Hills mansion for $23M
    Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser and 14914 Corona Del Mar, Los Angeles (The Agency, Getty)
    “Grand Theft Auto” creator pays $31M for unfinished home
    “Grand Theft Auto” creator pays $31M for unfinished home
    Villa Firenze (Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
    Villa Firenze in escrow, its asking price was almost $80M
    Villa Firenze in escrow, its asking price was almost $80M
    Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group ceo Byron Allen and 27628 Pacific Coast Highway (Allen Media Group, Jade Mills Estates)
    Media mogul pays $100M for Malibu mansion
    Media mogul pays $100M for Malibu mansion
    Spec developer Scott Gillen and “The Flat House" (Jeff Newton, Unvarnished)
    Spec builder Scott Gillen has first buyer at Malibu site
    Spec builder Scott Gillen has first buyer at Malibu site
    (Getty)
    LA transfer tax could impact luxury home segment
    LA transfer tax could impact luxury home segment
    From left: Kimberly Green, Chase Rogers, Anastasia Lavrovskaya, and Leo Goldschwartz (LinkedIn, Getty, Aaron Kirman, Beverly Estates, Zillow)
    Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker
    Movers: “Real Estate Wars” star joins Coldwell Banker
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.