Paying $48.9 million for a hilltop mansion at Bear Brand Ranch in Laguna Niguel might quench a craving for ocean views. A cheaper alternative: Rent it for $250,000 a month.

Eight months after listing the 14,500-square-foot home for $50 million, the owner has dropped the price and put it up for rent at 13 Old Ranch Road, the Orange County Register reported.

Dubbed “Oceans 13,” the six-bedroom, 10-bath home on 13 acres can be rented out for the equivalent of $8,333 a day.

The two-story mansion built in 2015 is a showcase of modern art and architecture. And then there are the vistas — with 360-degree ocean and mountain views.

You can even see Mission San Juan Capistrano from the primary bedroom, house owner and retired tech entrepreneur Gary Dinkin told the newspaper in February, when he first listed it for $50 million. The price was cut 2 percent in July.

“They literally still take my breath away,” Dinkin said of the views.

Tucked behind a custom stainless steel and glass gate, the mansion sits at the end of a 500-foot-long driveway with a circular motor court highlighted by an abstract sculpture by Jon Seeman.

The porte-cochere, pierced by three angled columns, leads to an 18-foot wide iron and glass pivot door. The door opens into a 27-foot grand entry illuminated by 20 giant skylights.

The estate includes a gourmet kitchen, a steam and infrared sauna, gym and a tasting room.

Outside, there’s a barbecue kitchen and dining area, two putting greens and a negative-edge pool. The grounds have a spa and a glass bridge to a central fire pit area with seating for 25.

A garage can fit eight cars.

John Stanaland Group shares the listing with lead agents Joshua Altman, Matt Altman and Andy Stavros of Douglas Elliman.

— Dana Bartholomew