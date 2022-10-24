A developer wants to knock down a decades-old strip mall and build a five-story apartment complex in the Westside neighborhood of Mar Vista.

The developer behind the project is Bob Halavi, the founder of PPI Capital, a small Westside-based commercial real estate firm.

Two entities tied to Halavi bought the quarter-acre property, located in the 1200 block of West Washington Place, for $2.6 million in 2019, according to property records. The seller was a family trust.

Currently the site hosts a one-story, 4,200-square-foot commercial building that went up in 1962 and has recently housed a liquor store and dry cleaning business. Halavi’s proposed project would dramatically remake the corner: The five-story building would be nearly 30,000 square feet, with 34 apartments. It would have 2,200 square feet of nonresidential space, although the application doesn’t specify what that space would be used for.

The Washington Place proposal adds to the trend of increasing density in at least some parts of L.A.’s affluent, traditionally low-density Westside, where in recent weeks developers have filed plans to build an eight-story, 136-unit complex in Sawtelle and a seven-story, 81-unit complex in Brentwood.

A few miles to the west of the Washington Place site, in Santa Monica, the city, which had been out of compliance with the state on its housing plan, was forced to approve a flurry of high-density projects that could remake the coastal city and help usher in a wave of so-called “builder’s remedy” projects in other California cities. “Buider’s remedy” refers to the legal mechanism that allows projects that meet a certain threshold of affordable units to gain automatic approval when a city is out of compliance with the state regulation.