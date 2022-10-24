Open Menu

Onni purchases Pasadena shopping center in foreclosure

Price of $103M represents 24% discount from previous sale six years ago

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 24, 2022 02:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Netstreit CEO Mark Manheimer, Onni Group founder Inno De Cotiis and 280 East Colorado Boulevard (Netstreit, Onni Group, Google Maps)
Netstreit CEO Mark Manheimer, Onni Group founder Inno De Cotiis and 280 East Colorado Boulevard (Netstreit, Onni Group, Google Maps)

Onni Group is taking advantage of distress, buying up a Pasadena shopping center after a Dallas-based firm defaulted on a loan connected to the property.

The Vancouver-based developer bought the 457,000-square-foot The Paseo complex, at 280 East Colorado Boulevard, for $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release from Newmark, which brokered the deal.

Dallas-based retail investor Netstreit — the property’s former owner — defaulted on a loan connected to the property earlier this year, according to documents filed with L.A. County in June. Granite Point had provided Netstreit the loan in 2018. The price works out to about $225 per square foot.

The Netstreit owed $118 million on the loan, as of Sept. 30, prompting foreclosure proceedings. Neither Netstreit nor Onni responded to requests for comment.

Onni also scored a bargain as Netstreit — formerly called Cypress Equities — paid $135 million for the complex in 2016, records show. That makes Onni’s price a 24 percent discount from the amount paid six years ago.

The Paseo, an outdoor shopping center located in Downtown Pasadena, is home to a mix of upscale and mid-tier brands, from Equinox to H&M and Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Few retail property owners have defaulted across L.A. County in recent months, despite the pandemic’s impact on stores.

However, in light of rising inflation and a potential pullback in consumer spending, defaults may be on the horizon, according to S&P Global.

In July — shortly after Netstreit defaulted on its loan — S&P said retail companies were at the highest risk of default https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/articles/220721-default-transition-and-recovery-the-u-s-distress-ratio-accelerates-to-highest-level-since-october-2020-12446234, according to an index it uses to measure risk.

“Investors [are pricing in] a higher risk amid a growing concern of rising inflation and a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy,” S&P said in its report.

While other investors might be sitting on the sidelines, Onni Group is plowing ahead with development plans and acquisitions across L.A.

Earlier this month, the firm bought a commercial site near the Expo Line for $65 million https://therealdeal.com/la/2022/10/21/onni-group-pays-65m-for-west-la-site-with-entitlements — land that is already entitled for 129 units.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    foreclosuresOnni GroupPasadenaRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Onni Group's Innocenzo De Cotiis and Moss & Company's Chris Gray with 11460 Gateway Boulevard
    Onni Group pays $65M for West LA site with entitlements
    Onni Group pays $65M for West LA site with entitlements
    From left: Michael Rosenfeld and David and Simon Reuben with Century Plaza
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Double whammy: Reuben brothers hit with second Century Plaza suit
    Inno De Cotiis and rendering of 5350-5376 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles (MVE + Partners, Onni Group)
    Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire
    Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire
    Rusnak Auto Group’s Victoria Rusnak along with a rendering of 1099 and 2025 East Colorado Boulevard (Twitter/Victoria_Rusnak, DLR Group)
    Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
    Rusnak to swap Pasadena Volvo dealership for 150 apartments
    Digital Bridge’s Marc Ganzi, David and Simon Reuben and Fairmont Century Plaza at 2050 Avenue of the Stars (Ganzi by Sonya Revell, Hotels.com, Getty)
    Fight or flight: Inside the billion-dollar battle at Rosenfeld’s Century Plaza
    Fight or flight: Inside the billion-dollar battle at Rosenfeld’s Century Plaza
    Charles Company's Mark and Arman Gabay and a rendering of 550 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena (WATG)
    195-room hotel planned for Pasadena’s Playhouse District
    195-room hotel planned for Pasadena’s Playhouse District
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
    From left: Greenbridge Investment Partners' Sean Hashem and Fareed Kanani with 525 E. Colorado Blvd (Getty, Loopnet, Greenbridge)
    Burrito chain leases at historic newspaper building in Pasadena
    Burrito chain leases at historic newspaper building in Pasadena
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.