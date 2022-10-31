After a major remodel, British fashion e-commerce pioneers Tom and Ruth Chapman will sell their Trousdale Estates home for a nice profit.

The Chapmans will say farewell to their house at 335 Trousdale Place, as listing sites such as Redfin confirmed the 6,300-square-foot house sold for $35 million, or $5,600 per square foot, on Oct. 28. It was listed at $42 million, so the final price represents a 16.7 percent discount from the initial ask.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman served as listing agents for the home. Tomer Fridman of Compass represented the buyer. The buyer was not identified. The agents did not return calls requesting comment.

The Chapmans bought 335 Trousdale Place for $24 million in 2017. It was the same year that Apax Partners acquired a majority stake in the Chapman’s e-tailer, Matchesfashion.com. The Chapmans cashed out for $485 million.

The 60-year-old house was remodeled by interior design firm Studio Shamshiri. A listing agent’s description of the place said 335 Trousdale Place offers commanding views of Los Angeles. Situated on almost a half-acre of land, the grounds of the house offer a pool, a pool house and a separate guest house.

Trousdale Estates is one of Beverly Hills’ most exclusive enclaves. Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, and one of the world’s richest men, keeps a residence in the neighborhood.

Other pricey sales in the neighborhood include a $42 million closing for 1108 Wallace Ridge. The 18,169-square-foot mansion sold for $2,312 per square foot. Maurice Marciano, a co-founder of the Guess clothing brand, recently sold his Trousdale Estates mansion for $25.4 million. Marciano’s former 11,000-square-foot digs at 1095 North Hillcrest Road traded for $2,316 per square foot.