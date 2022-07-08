A 7,500-square-foot Trousdale Estates house remodeled by a well-known architect, has listed for $20 million, or $2,667 per square foot.

Mexican architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés and his son Rafael, both of the Taller Aragonés headquartered in Mexico City, revamped the 62-year-old, one-story house at 510 Arkell Drive in the exclusive Trousdale Estates enclave. According to the coffee table book “Miguel Ángel Aragonés: Reinventing Minimalism,” which was published in 2020, his style is best known for modernist inspiration and the creative use of light.

The Arkell Drive project embodies the Aragonés’ technique. After dusk, the house’s LED lights use cast blue, red, magenta and cyan light inside and outside of the house, Miguel Ángel and Rafael Aragonés told The Real Deal in an exclusive interview.

“Color is inherent to many examples of Mexican architecture for hundreds of years. A natural step for us is to use contemporary technology to play with this element at night,” Rafael Aragonés said. “The house and its walls are transformed through LED-colored lighting, transporting you to a different mood and context.”

Miguel Ángel Aragonés said the house also works with Los Angeles’ natural light. But night is a different story. “Architectural projects which mimic daylight make a big mistake. You will never be able to mimic nature. The approach of different colors tells a story that is different from the day,” he explained.

The four-bed, five-bath Arkell Drive house is topped off with a roof level that has a permit for an outdoor kitchen and dining room. The house also includes a spa and blue turquoise pool.

Formerly owned by real estate developer Aaron Rivani of Global Investment & Development and his wife Janet, the house is now owned by 510 Arkell LLC, which is backed by Taller Aragonés. The house’s listing agents are Yawar Charlie and Karen Sanchez of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, Ben Becal at Revel Real Estate and Ethan Peskowitz at Westside Estate Agency.

The Arkell Drive property is the second Los Angeles home designed by Miguel Ángel Aragonés. The architect also designed 1106 North Hillcrest Drive in Beverly Hills. The house was listed for $8.4 million on June 3, according to the Redfin property listing site.

Comparable Trousdale Estates houses that recently sold include 521 Chalette Drive, a 4,076-square-foot home that traded for $13 million or $3,189 per square foot; and 1120 Wallace Ridge, 6,426-square-foot property that fetched house that $19.5 million or $3.035 per square foot, according to Redfin.