Open Menu

Samsung Signs OC’s Biggest Industrial Lease in Three Years

Electronics manufacturer takes 1M sf in Fullerton logistics center

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 01, 2022 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Samsung Electronics North America president and ceo KS Choi and the warehouses leased at 2289 and 2099 E. Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton (Google Maps, Samsung, Getty)
Samsung Electronics North America president and ceo KS Choi and the warehouses leased at 2289 and 2099 E. Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton (Google Maps, Samsung, Getty)

Samsung Electronics has signed a warehouse lease for 1 million square fee, marking the largest industrial lease in Orange County in three years.

The South Korean-based electronics giant leased the two largest buildings under construction at the Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton at 2289 and 2099 East Orangethorpe Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. 

The 487,036-square-foot and 538,226-square-foot buildings make up part of the former Kimberly-Clark manufacturing plant. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.

The 10-year lease is estimated to be worth $250 million, based on rents for high-end industrial properties in the region at $2 per square foot per month, according to the Business Journal.

WHen fully built out this year, the 65-acre campus will include four warehouses totaling 1.5 million square feet. Its developer, an Irvine unit of Australia-based Goodman Group, paid $202 million for the site in 2019.

The Goodman Logistics Center north of the 91 Freeway will soon be home to Samsung’s technology distribution division, according to the Business Journal.

In August, Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market leased a 337,000-square-foot warehouse at the logistics center for undisclosed terms. The organic grocer became the first tenant at the industrial park and the deal was the largest lease of the year in OC until Samsung’s.

Cushman & Wakefield represented Samsung, while CBRE represented Goodman on the lease.

Samsung is expected to use the two warehouses to distribute hardware – from mobile phones, to memory chips, televisions and other home electronics – across Southern California.

It’s the first major local industrial base for Samsung, whose best-selling products include the Galaxy smartphone and The Frame television.
Units of the company occupy offices in the Irvine area, including a 7,500-square-foot office at the Von Karman Towers complex, according to the Business Journal.

The 1.03 million-square-foot deal is the largest known new lease for OC since 2019, when Unis leased 1.1 million square feet at the CenterPoint SoCal Logistics Center in Buena Park, once a distribution center for JC Penney.

In July, Rivian Automotive leased a 219,000-square-foot industrial building under construction in Tustin for undisclosed terms.

This month, GLP Capital Partners paid $156 million for a 406,000-square-foot industrial building in Fullerton partially leased by FedEx.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatedistribution warehouseFullertonGoodman GroupGoodman Logistics CenterSamsung

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stockdale's Shawn and Steven Yari with rendering of 656 South San Vicente Boulevard (Stockdale Capital Partners, Kilograph)
    Stockdale Capital to build medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    Stockdale Capital to build medical tower near Cedars-Sinai
    commercial real estate, Robert Flaxman
    Robert Flaxman, LA developer embroiled in college admissions scandal, dies of suicide
    Robert Flaxman, LA developer embroiled in college admissions scandal, dies of suicide
    CBRE’s Greg Nassir with 1000, 1130, 1150, 1160,1170 Alosta Avenue (CBRE)
    Azusa Pacific University sells apartments for $81M
    Azusa Pacific University sells apartments for $81M
    Tesla founder Elon Musk and 3565 Cadillac Avenue, Costa Mesa (Loopnet, Getty)
    Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
    Tesla signs up for 60K sf warehouse in Costa Mesa
    Elite Real Estate Holdings' Dustin Nicolarsen and a rendering of 233 E. Huntington Drive in Arcadia (Arcadia Historical Society, City of Arcadia)
    The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
    The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
    Agora's Cary Lefton with 5525 Etiwanda Avenue (Agora Realty & Management,LoopNet)
    Agora Realty buys medical offices in Tarzana for $30M
    Agora Realty buys medical offices in Tarzana for $30M
    The Ratkovich Company's Brian Saenger and 5950-5978 Bowcroft Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Ratkovich plans tech campus redevelopment near Culver City
    Ratkovich plans tech campus redevelopment near Culver City
    Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies' Frank McCourt; renderings of station entrance & gondola gondola (LA Art, Getty, McCourt.com)
    Gondola moves closer to floating fans to Dodger Stadium
    Gondola moves closer to floating fans to Dodger Stadium
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.