Six months after listing his Malibu blufftop estate for $125 million, video game mogul Jon Burton has sliced $15 million off the asking price.

The British-born resident has relisted the nearly 17,000-square-foot estate at 28060 Sea Lane Drive in Paradise Cove for $110 million, Dirt.com reported.

If sold at that price, the 6.7-acre property would be the priciest home sale in Malibu this year, topping media tycoon Byron Allen’s recent $100 million purchase of a nearby beach house.

The video game whiz — best known for the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series and the “Lego” franchise — together with his ex-wife Helen Musk paid $36.5 million for the house in 2012.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bath mansion, built in 1975, underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation during the couple’s ownership.

The Burtons, in collaboration with architect Doug Burdge, removed walls to open up rooms and added walls of glass and large windows for wider views of the Pacific Ocean.

The Spanish Colonial-style mansion overlooking the beach at Paradise Cove has more than 300 feet of ocean frontage. The two-story home comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse, with views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume and Catalina Island.

The main house, clad in stucco and topped with a terra cotta roof, is hidden behind high walls at the end of a gated driveway.

A colonnade entry leads up to the carved wood front door, which opens into a two-story high foyer that flows to a fireside living room with French doors leading outside.

A gourmet kitchen is flanked by a rotunda-style breakfast room, which connects to a family room with a fireplace and pocket doors opening out to a terrace.

Upstairs, a large master retreat has a private balcony, seating area and pair of ocean-view offices. There’s also a movie theater and gym.

Outside, grounds with palm trees contain a north-south tennis court, nine-hole mini-golf course, an infinity-edge pool and a winding pathway leading down to the beach.

Burton, 53, has downsized to a $10 million home elsewhere in Malibu.

Brokers Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Lisa Laughlin of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

The 28060 Sea Lane Drive posting follows a series of record sales and asks along the Malibu coast. In April, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner listed his 25,000-square-foot Malibu estate for $225 million – which could set a California sales price record.

Since October of last year, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, have bought three separate Malibu homes for a combined $255.5 million.

Last month, reality TV billionaire star Kim Kardashian paid $70.4 million for a nearby property formerly owned by model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, initially listed for $100 million.

— Dana Bartholomew