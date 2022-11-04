Open Menu

The Agency parties before debut of “Buying Beverly Hills”

Star CEO Mauricio Umansky teases cast and staff about opening night jitters for reality TV show

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 04, 2022 01:38 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Mauricio Umansky and the Beverly Hills headquarters of real estate brokerage The Agency (Getty, Photo/Andrew Asch for The Real Deal)
A photo illustration of Mauricio Umansky and the Beverly Hills headquarters of real estate brokerage The Agency (Getty, Photo/Andrew Asch for The Real Deal)

Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills” reality television show will make its debut Nov. 4, and the stars of the series held a cast party the previous night at one of their sets; the Beverly Hills headquarters of real estate brokerage The Agency.

With drinks flowing and DJ Mer Bear spinning tunes, Mauricio Umansky, The Agency’s CEO and star of the series, teased cast members about opening night jitters.

The Beverly Hills headquarters of real estate brokerage The Agency (Courtesy of Netflix)
The Beverly Hills headquarters of real estate brokerage The Agency (Courtesy of Netflix)

“You have no idea what you are in for. Tomorrow you’ll wake up and see a lot more followers and all kinds of crazy shit. People will love you. People will hate you. People will have an opinion on everything you do from now on,” he said.

He also told his staff and cast he was not interested in starring on a reality show just for the sake of being on TV. He wanted a show that would lift the visibility of his already prominent firm.

“I wanted this to be super real. I wanted to show amazing real estate. I wanted to have a show that showed real estate transactions,” he said.

In a talk with The Real Deal, Umansky said that the show does not get into pedestrian real estate tasks, such as inspection reports, but it also does not make the real estate agent’s job look like a non-stop party.

Mauricio Umansky (Photo by Andrew Asch/The Real Deal)
Mauricio Umansky (Photo by Andrew Asch/The Real Deal)

“We don’t edit anything out. The cast is vulnerable. They put themselves out on the line. We watch them make mistakes,” he said.

He also was mindful that it was the show’s job to have a good time.

“There’s amazing real estate porn on the show,” Umansky said. One episode features a trip to La Fin, the $139 million mansion located at 1200 Bel Air Road.

Circulating among the party guests were cast members Farah Brittany, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, Santiago Arana, Brandon Graves, Jon Grauman, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Sonika Vaid, Allie Lutz, and Alexia Umansky.

One of the series’ main storylines depicts Alexia Umansky’s progress at The Agency. Alexia, daughter of Mauricio and his wife Kyle Richards, frequently appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“More than half of my life is on TV. But not like this.” she said. “With ‘Housewives,’ I was on the sidelines. We were comforting our mom. Now we have all of this focus on our career and our drama. It’s not comfortable. But I did my best to be vulnerable and be honest,” she said.

Alexia and Mauricio Umansky (Photo by Andrew Asch/The Real Deal)
Alexia and Mauricio Umansky (Photo by Andrew Asch/The Real Deal)

Umansky said while the show will be a boost for the Agency, it doesn’t guarantee success in the real estate business. He told his cast members that television is a side hustle.

“Don’t let it get to your head,” he explained. “Your job is selling real estate.”

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hillsluxury real estateMauricio UmanskyThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse and LVMH's Bernard Arnault with renderings of Cheval Blanc (City of Beverly Hills, Getty, Gruen Associates)
    How much will LVMH pay Beverly Hills to build a hotel?
    How much will LVMH pay Beverly Hills to build a hotel?
    76 Beverly Park Lane in Beverly Park (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Saudi royals battle over dilapidated Beverly Hills mansions
    Saudi royals battle over dilapidated Beverly Hills mansions
    Dean McKillen and 8905 Devlin Pl (Compass, Getty)
    Spec mansion by developer Dean McKillen sells for $28M
    Spec mansion by developer Dean McKillen sells for $28M
    Muhammad Ali with 55 Fremont Place (Getty, Luxury Presence)
    Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
    Hancock Park estate where Muhammad Ali lived for sale
    Jon Burton and 28060 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu (LEGO Dimensions Wiki, Zillow, Getty)
    Video gamer Jon Burton cuts price of Malibu estate to $110M
    Video gamer Jon Burton cuts price of Malibu estate to $110M
    From left: Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow, Tamas Batyi, and Sarah Rogers (Coldwell, Compass, Douglas Elliman, Getty)
    Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
    Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
    Ruth and Tom Chapman with 335 Trousdale
    UK fashion pioneers sell Trousdale Estates home for $35M
    UK fashion pioneers sell Trousdale Estates home for $35M
    Stephen Cloobeck with 11 Montage Way (Getty, Zillow)
    Laguna Beach home connected to timeshare mogul asks $40M
    Laguna Beach home connected to timeshare mogul asks $40M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.