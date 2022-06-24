Everyone wants to buy in Beverly Hills.

That, at least, is the premise of a new reality TV real estate show being launched on Netflix by Kyle Richards’ husband, real estate broker Mauricio Umansky, ET reported.

Umansky, who often appears alongside his wife on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the spinoff, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” will star in the new real estate docusoap, titled “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“Buying Beverly Hills” will follow the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency Beverly Hills.

Mauricio, daughters Farrah, Alexia, and the group’s other agents navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

The eight-episode series is set for a fall premiere.

Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid round out the featured players.

The latest entry into real estate agent-related TV shows enters a crowded field of broker-focused entertainment, which highlight dazzling architecture, interiors, settings and the lives of agents plying top real estate markets across the nation.

Binge-worthy real estate shows include “House Hunters,” which launched in 1999, to “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles,” with spinoffs in New York, Miami, and San Francisco,” to “Selling Sunset,” another cruise through glam real estate in L.A.

[ET] – Dana Bartholomew