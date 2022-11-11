Open Menu

Crane Worldwide leases 378K sf warehouse in Anaheim

Owner-landlord Bedrosians relocates operations to Tustin

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 11, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Bedrosians' Ed Bedrosian and Crane Worldwide Logistics' Jim Crane with 1515 East Winston Road (Bedrosians, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Google Maps)
Bedrosians’ Ed Bedrosian and Crane Worldwide Logistics’ Jim Crane with 1515 East Winston Road (Bedrosians, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Google Maps)

The owner of a 378,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in Anaheim has moved out and leased it to Crane Worldwide Logistics.

Bedrosians Tile & Stone leased 1515 East Winston Road to the logistics firm for an undisclosed sum, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.

The porcelain tile and stone distributor, based in the city, bought the building in 2005 for $24 million and has since used it as a warehouse and customer service center.

The lease of the building to Crane Worldwide marks its first OC location. The Houston-based firm distributes products for a range of industries.

The Klabin Company represented Crane Worldwide in the lease, which spans seven years. Cushman & Wakefield represented Bedrosians.

Bedrosians is expected to keep the Anaheim building in its portfolio, according to Rick Ellison of Cushman & Wakefield.

“This is an expansion for Bedrosians, which has multiple facilities across the country,” Ellison said, adding that Bedrosians also owns another 8 acres in Orange, as well as a retail showroom in Anaheim.

The family-owned firm, which has industrial real estate assets across the county, moved its warehouse operations to a 500,000-square-foot building at 1123 Warner Avenue in Tustin.

The Tustin warehouse along the 55 Freeway was previously occupied by Ricoh Electronics, a maker of fax machines and printers. The company, once based in Tustin, moved its headquarters to Georgia in 2016.

Ricoh has downsized its OC footprint, closing a 318,500- square-foot plant in Tustin last year.

This month, Samsung Electronics signed a warehouse lease for 1 million square feet in Fullerton, marking the largest industrial lease in Orange County in three years.

— Dana Bartholomew




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.