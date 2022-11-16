Zach Goldsmith, a high-end residential broker who sells large-tract estates, has left the beleaguered firm Hilton & Hyland to join The Agency.

On Nov. 14, The Agency announced that Goldsmith and his head of operations, Jennifer Plotkin, had moved to the brokerage. They will work out of the Beverly Hills office.

A statement from The Agency noted that Goldsmith has sold more than $1 billion worth of real estate during his career. He also brings more than $150 million in current listings. The bulk of that value comes from Green Gables, a 74-acre estate in the Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside. It has a list price of $125 million.

Goldsmith also gained note for working on the sale of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Enchanted Hill estate for $65 million in 2021. Goldsmith worked on the deal for the 120-acre Beverly Crest property with Hilton & Hyland co-founders Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland.

Hyland died in February from cancer.

Since his passing, the Beverly Hills firm has been at a crossroads, and a number of its prominent agents have left. Last week, a number of Hilton & Hyland agents broke away from the firm and opened a boutique agency called Carolwood. Hilton & Hyland alumni Drew Fenton and Ed Leyson serve as co-founders. There are 52 agents working with Carolwood, according to the California Department of Real Estate.

As of Nov. 15, Hilton & Hyland is working with a roster of 93 agents.

Meanwhile, The Agency, which works with 632 agents in California and 1,500 internationally, continues to expand. It has more than 65 offices in America, Canada and overseas.