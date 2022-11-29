Open Menu

Parthenia Partners to build 55 apartments in North Hills

Neighborhood emerges as hotbed for multifamily development

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 29, 2022 10:00 AM
By Andrew Asch
8747 Parthenia Place in North Hills (Google Maps, Getty)
A one-story commercial building will be demolished to make way for a 55-unit apartment building in the North Hills neighborhood, according to plans filed with the city of Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

The project site, located at 8743-8747 North Parthenia Place near the major thoroughfare of Sepulveda Boulevard, has been proposed as a six-story residential building.The property owner is Faiza Memon of Parthenia Partners LLC, headquartered in Canoga Park. The project’s consultant is GA Engineering of Van Nuys, which has applied to develop other apartment projects in the San Fernando Valley, including one three miles away at 13906-13920 Van Nuys Boulevard.

The application also mentions that the Parenthia Place project would include 4,500 square feet of open space. The building’s five residential stories would be constructed upon a one-level parking garage. A call and an email to GA Engineering was not answered.

The proposed building is located near North Hills Community Park and multifamily projects focused on low-income tenants. Hollywood Community Housing, a developer of affordable housing, is slated to build Luna Vista Apartments at 8767 Parthenia Place. According to a Hollywood Community Housing website, the project will include 73 new units, with 35 reserved for low-income households.

Also, the proposed building is a short walk from a 41-unit complex called Parthenia Place, which was opened in 2020 by Project Homekey and Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.
In the neighboring suburb of Northridge. Brookfield got a green light earlier this year to build a 350 residential unit complex on the grounds of the Northridge Fashion Center.

