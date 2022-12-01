Open Menu

OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine

Agency to consolidate facilities at new campus across from the Great Park

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 01, 2022 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
OC Health Care Agency's Dr. Clayton Chau (Getty)
OC Health Care Agency’s Dr. Clayton Chau (Getty)

A Canadian contractor will soon build a $78.2 million Irvine headquarters for Orange County’s public health agency.

PCL Construction Services, based in Edmonton, was approved by the county to design and build a new campus for the OC Health Care Agency on Marine Way, across from the Great Park, the Orange County Register reported. The agency is now based in Santa Ana.

The project is expected to break ground by next summer and be completed by December 2024. Details about the size of the project and its new address were not immediately available.

The new headquarters will include administrative offices, a pharmacy and lab, warehouse space and an emergency operations center.

The agency realized early in the pandemic that the space used for emergency operations, which brings in staff from multiple county departments to coordinate responses, was too small, OC Health Care Agency Assistant Director Mindy Winterswyk told the Register.

The new facilities will provide a larger pharmacy and a modern lab to replace one that was out-of-date, she said. The administrative staff of the agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division also has grown and needs more office space.

The new campus will bring together all the agency’s functions that don’t directly serve patients “so everyone’s in the same space and efficiently communicating,” Winterswyk said.

Orange County will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and State Enhanced Laboratory Capacity grants to help pay for the project.
Irvine has been the center of recent medical development.

Hoag Hospital Irvine has launched a $1 billion expansion of more than 1 million square feet, doubling its number of beds.

This year, City of Hope opened its Lennar outpatient cancer center off Barranca Parkway and is now building the $1 billion cancer hospital next door, to open in 2025. UC Irvine expects to open its $1.3 billion medical complex and 144-bed hospital the same year.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateirvineOC Health Care AgencyPCL Construction Services

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of MemorialCare Health's Barry Arbuckle along with the current site at 654 Camino De Los Mares in San Clemente (top) and a rendering of the planned senior housing redevelopment (bottom) (Getty, Google Maps, MemorialCare Health)
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    8209 Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles (Google Maps, Getty)
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Real Estate Development Associates' Jason Krotts and Bill Goltermann; South Ontario Logistics Center, Euclid and Merrill Avenues, Ontario (Real Estate Development Associates, Getty)
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and rendering of 1716 E. 7th Street (Prologis, Getty, Jackson Liles)
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes and Water Garden at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica (Getty, Water Garden LA)
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Diane Shammas and rendering of proposed Ford dealership (Pitzer College, Felix Chevrolet, Getty)
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Burnham Ward Properties' Bryon Ward, Bellwether Financial Group's Joe Ueberroth and R.D. Olson's Bob Olson with a rendering of the redeveloped Dana Point Harbor (Burnham Ward, Bellweather Financial Group, RDO Development, Dana Point Harbor Partners)
    OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
    OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
    Map of Bloomington Business Park, bordered by Santa Ana, Jurupa, Maple Avenue, Linden and Alder avenues, Bloomington (San Bernardino County, Getty)
    Howard Industrial wins OK for 213-acre industrial park in IE
    Howard Industrial wins OK for 213-acre industrial park in IE
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.