Beverly Hills boutique brokerage Westside Estate Agency has named two new partners, Drew Meyers and Max Shapiro.

Meyers joined WEA in 2012 and worked closely with co-founder Kurt Rappaport. One of Meyers’ major deals was working with Rappaport to represent the buyer for a $36 million deal at 10701 Bellagio Road in Bel-Air.

Other high profile deals include a $22 million closing in January for 10 Beverly Park, where Meyers represented buyer Alexander von Furstenberg. In 2021, Meyers also worked on a $29 million trade for 53 Beverly Park.

Max Shapiro, son of WEA co-founder Stephen Shapiro, has worked with the agency since 2003.

In November, Max Shapiro worked as one of the listing agents for 469 St. Pierre Road in Bel-Air, which sold for about $16 million. In June, he worked on a $22 million off-market deal in the Beverly Hills Post Office enclave on a street where reportedly Paul McCartney and Rihanna had homes.

WEA, known for working with ultra luxury listings on off-market sales, currently has six partners. They are co-founders Rappaport and Stephen Shapiro, as well as Fred Bernstein and Mark Gruskin. Meyers and Max Shapiro’s new titles do not include an ownership stake in the brokerage.

➤Cooper Mount recently joined Beverly Hills boutique startup Carolwood. Mount made $187 million in sales during 2021, according to Real Trends. He formerly worked with The Agency. Mount told TRD that he will focus primarily on Malibu. “But I’ll be working at Carolwood’s Beverly Hills office. I’ll continue to expand my city business as well,” he said.

One of Mount’s significant 2022 deals was serving as a listing agent in a $40 million closing for 21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Other new agents joining Carolwood at the end of November include Emma Wiener, who also was formerly affiliated with The Agency; Robert Kass and Chaya Van Essen, both of whom formerly worked at Hilton & Hyland; and Jane Dorian, who formerly worked with Avenue 8.

Carolwood officially launched in early November.

➤Benjamin Kahle and his team of five agents at the Historic Real Estate Team Los Angeles started working with Compass in November. They’ll be based at the company’s Hollywood office.

Other agents who recently moved to Compass include Lissa Ress, who will work out of Compass’ Westlake Village office; Beita Miles, who will work out of Compass’ West Hollywood office; Cheryl Ann David, who will work out of Compass’ Hollywood office; and Natalia Blanco, who will work out of Compass’ Beverly Hills office.

➤David Yocum recently left Hilton & Hyland and started working at Douglas Elliman. He will sell from Elliman’s Beverly Hills office. Jonathan Elbaz recently joined Douglas Elliman and will also work from the Beverly Hills office. Elbaz formerly affiliated with Compass. Mike Postil, who also formerly was at Compass, also joined Elliman and will work in the Newport Beach office.

➤Kamal Shaik joined Costa Mesa-headquartered proptech company Real Messenger, which is co-founded by luxury broker and former “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Fredrik Eklund. Shaik will serve as Real’s chief data officer.