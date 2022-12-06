Open Menu

Westminster poised to redevelop 100-acre mall

Plan for the 1972-built indoor shopping center includes 3K homes

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 06, 2022 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Westminster Mayor Mayor Tri Ta with Westminster Mall (Tri Ta for Assembly, Google Maps, Getty)
Westminster Mayor Mayor Tri Ta with Westminster Mall (Tri Ta for Assembly, Google Maps, Getty)

Westminster has hatched a plan to turn its 100-acre shopping mall into 3,000 homes and 1.2 million square feet of shops and restaurants.

The City Council voted to support a specific plan to guide a makeover of the 48-year-old mall at 1025 Westminster Mall, the Orange County Register reported.

The plan will guide proposals from four unidentified property owners for the 1.2 million-square-foot indoor mall along the 405 Freeway at Bolsa Avenue and Edwards Street..

The north Orange County city aims to build 3,000 apartments in mixed-use complexes across the mall’s vast parking lot, of which 10 percent would be affordable.

The revamped mall would include a minimum of 600,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, and up to 1.2 million square feet of retail.

Building heights would be limited to three or four stories near the local streets, which are next to single-family neighborhoods, and could rise up to 10 stories near the 405 Freeway.

The middle of the development would include housing, hotels, office buildings, medical offices and nearly 10 acres of parks, as well as promenades and biking and walking paths.

“We have housing, hotel, retail – I don’t know what else that we need,” Mayor Tri Ta said. “I think this is a great opportunity.”

“We all have dreamed of having a downtown,” Councilman Carlos Manzo added. “This can be our downtown.”

The Westminster Mall opened in 1974 on what had once been the world’s largest goldfish farm, with a May Co., Sears and Buffums, followed by a J.W. Robinsons. The mall, remodeled in 2008, now includes a JCPenny, Macy’s and Target.

In July, Irvine-based Shopoff Investments paid $46.3 million to buy the former Sears at the Westminster Mall, which includes a now-vacant store and 14.1-acres of the retail center.

The city began to outline a plan for a mall makeover in 2018, but was slowed by the onset of the pandemic.

A revamp of the mall would follow the redevelopment of malls across Southern California and the nation, as the retail market shifts to e-commerce. Experts estimate that one in five of the more than 1,000 U.S. malls will remain as malls, with many converted into retail-housing villages.

Across Southern California, developers are eying mall makeovers in Redlands, San Bernardino, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Panorama City, Whittier and Baldwin Hills.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatemallRedevelopmentWestminsterWestminster Mall

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gaw Capital's Goodwin, Kenneth and Christina Gaw with rendering of 3200 North Figueroa Street (Gaw Capital, DFH Architects)
    Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park
    Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park
    OC Health Care Agency's Dr. Clayton Chau (Getty)
    OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
    OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
    A photo illustration of MemorialCare Health's Barry Arbuckle along with the current site at 654 Camino De Los Mares in San Clemente (top) and a rendering of the planned senior housing redevelopment (bottom) (Getty, Google Maps, MemorialCare Health)
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    8209 Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles (Google Maps, Getty)
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Real Estate Development Associates' Jason Krotts and Bill Goltermann; South Ontario Logistics Center, Euclid and Merrill Avenues, Ontario (Real Estate Development Associates, Getty)
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and rendering of 1716 E. 7th Street (Prologis, Getty, Jackson Liles)
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes and Water Garden at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica (Getty, Water Garden LA)
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Diane Shammas and rendering of proposed Ford dealership (Pitzer College, Felix Chevrolet, Getty)
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.