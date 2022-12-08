Open Menu

Edgewood Realty to combine medical and senior living complex in Pasadena

Preservation will turn historic buildings into shops and restaurants

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 08, 2022 03:01 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Edgewood Realty Partners' Pete Kutzer with 491-577 Arroyo Parkway
Edgewood Realty Partners’ Pete Kutzer with 491-577 Arroyo Parkway (Edgewood Realty Partners, Getty, Adept)

Edgewood Realty Partners can break ground on a 135,000-square-foot medical research building and senior apartment complex in Pasadena.

The South Pasadena-based developer has won approval to build the seven-story medical complex and a 95-unit apartment building at 491-577 Arroyo Parkway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The project, known as Affinity, will stretch along the block between California Boulevard and Bellevue Drive.

Edgewood Realty, which shares space with the Kutzer Company, is led by Pete Kutzer. In 2019, Kutzer Company bought the 80,000-square-foot Whole Foods on Arroyo Parkway and the two adjacent acres being used to develop Affinity for $105 million.

Plans call for preserving two unidentified historic buildings on Arroyo Parkway for shops and restaurants. A Whole Foods Market on the north side will be upgraded during the redevelopment, and stay open during construction. The project would include a five-floor, 850-car garage.

Sunrise Senior Living will operate the senior apartments, which will consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

The 3.3-acre project, designed by Pasadena-based Adept Urban, will feature a “restrained contemporary style,” with a brick and beige metal exterior to match the historic buildings. Setbacks on the upper floors will provide terraces for office workers and senior residents.

Construction is expected to start next year and finish within 34 months.

The development is between the Metro L Line’s Fillmore and Del Mar Stations and east of Huntington Hospital and nearby medical offices.

Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEdgewood Realty PartnersKutzer Companymixed use developmentPasadenasenior apartmentsWhole Foods

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Amadora Heights' Marjan Sarshar along with a rendering of 726 Rose Avenue in Venice (Getty, Google Maps, m_Royce Architecture, Facebook/Marjan Sarshar)
    Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
    Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
    Westminster Mayor Mayor Tri Ta with Westminster Mall (Tri Ta for Assembly, Google Maps, Getty)
    Westminster poised to redevelop 100-acre mall
    Westminster poised to redevelop 100-acre mall
    High Street Residential's Alex Valente and 511 South Harbor Boulevard (High Street Residential)
    High Street Residential goes vertical in San Pedro
    High Street Residential goes vertical in San Pedro
    Gaw Capital's Goodwin, Kenneth and Christina Gaw with rendering of 3200 North Figueroa Street (Gaw Capital, DFH Architects)
    Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park
    Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park
    Fairplex's Walter Marquez and Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue (Fairplex)
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    OC Health Care Agency's Dr. Clayton Chau (Getty)
    OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
    OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
    A photo illustration of MemorialCare Health's Barry Arbuckle along with the current site at 654 Camino De Los Mares in San Clemente (top) and a rendering of the planned senior housing redevelopment (bottom) (Getty, Google Maps, MemorialCare Health)
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    8209 Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles (Google Maps, Getty)
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.