Edgewood Realty Partners can break ground on a 135,000-square-foot medical research building and senior apartment complex in Pasadena.

The South Pasadena-based developer has won approval to build the seven-story medical complex and a 95-unit apartment building at 491-577 Arroyo Parkway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The project, known as Affinity, will stretch along the block between California Boulevard and Bellevue Drive.

Edgewood Realty, which shares space with the Kutzer Company, is led by Pete Kutzer. In 2019, Kutzer Company bought the 80,000-square-foot Whole Foods on Arroyo Parkway and the two adjacent acres being used to develop Affinity for $105 million.

Plans call for preserving two unidentified historic buildings on Arroyo Parkway for shops and restaurants. A Whole Foods Market on the north side will be upgraded during the redevelopment, and stay open during construction. The project would include a five-floor, 850-car garage.

Sunrise Senior Living will operate the senior apartments, which will consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

The 3.3-acre project, designed by Pasadena-based Adept Urban, will feature a “restrained contemporary style,” with a brick and beige metal exterior to match the historic buildings. Setbacks on the upper floors will provide terraces for office workers and senior residents.

Construction is expected to start next year and finish within 34 months.

The development is between the Metro L Line’s Fillmore and Del Mar Stations and east of Huntington Hospital and nearby medical offices.

— Dana Bartholomew