Meg Whitman looks at $1M loss on West Hollywood condo

Luxury unit in Sierra Towers has asking price of $5.5M

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 12, 2022 10:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Meg Whitman and Sierra Towers room at 9255 Doheny Road, West Hollywood (Getty, Carolwood Partners)
Meg Whitman and Sierra Towers room at 9255 Doheny Road, West Hollywood (Getty, Carolwood Partners)

Meg Whitman, the former head of eBay and Hewlett Packard, may take a bath on the sale of her West Hollywood condominium. She’s asking $5.5 million, or $1 million less than she paid for it.

The billionaire businesswoman and her husband, neurosurgeon Griffith Harsh IV, have listed their 2,300-square-foot condo in the luxe Sierra Towers at 9255 Doheny Road, Dirt.com reported.

Whitman and Harsh paid $6.5 million in 2018 for the southwest-facing unit on the 24th floor. Two years later, it listed for the same price but didn’t sell.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom highrise home has floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The newly renovated unit has hardwood floors and all-white decor.

A chandeliered vestibule flows into a large living room and dining area displaying Venetian plaster walls, built-in bookshelves and sliding glass doors that open onto a terrace. An eat-in kitchen has marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The master suite has a private balcony, custom walk-in-closet and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and shower. A third bedroom has been converted into an office.

Since the Jack Charney-designed towers opened in 1965, the exclusive building has housed celebrities from Cher to Diahann Carroll, Sandra Bullock, Matthew Perry, Adam Sandler and Courteney Cox.

It has built-in luxuries, courtesy of a $3,734 monthly HOA fee, that include an attended lobby, valet parking and 24-hour security and concierge, along with a saltwater pool and fitness center.

Well-known as CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008, Whitman went on to lead Hewlett Packard, before it was restructured into Hewlett Packard Enterprise. She also headed short-lived media startup Quibi in Los Angeles.

A Republican, she co-chaired Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008 and ran for governor of California the following year, only to be defeated by Jerry Brown after spending a record-breaking $81 million on her primary campaign and securing the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Brokers Josh Greer of Carolwood Partners and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.

— Dana Bartholomew




