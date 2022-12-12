Meg Whitman looks at $1M loss on West Hollywood condo

Meg Whitman, the former head of eBay and Hewlett Packard, may take a bath on the sale of her West Hollywood condominium. She’s asking $5.5 million, or $1 million less than she paid for it.

The billionaire businesswoman and her husband, neurosurgeon Griffith Harsh IV, have listed their 2,300-square-foot condo in the luxe Sierra Towers at 9255 Doheny Road, Dirt.com reported.

Whitman and Harsh paid $6.5 million in 2018 for the southwest-facing unit on the 24th floor. Two years later, it listed for the same price but didn’t sell.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom highrise home has floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The newly renovated unit has hardwood floors and all-white decor.

A chandeliered vestibule flows into a large living room and dining area displaying Venetian plaster walls, built-in bookshelves and sliding glass doors that open onto a terrace. An eat-in kitchen has marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The master suite has a private balcony, custom walk-in-closet and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and shower. A third bedroom has been converted into an office.

Since the Jack Charney-designed towers opened in 1965, the exclusive building has housed celebrities from Cher to Diahann Carroll, Sandra Bullock, Matthew Perry, Adam Sandler and Courteney Cox.

It has built-in luxuries, courtesy of a $3,734 monthly HOA fee, that include an attended lobby, valet parking and 24-hour security and concierge, along with a saltwater pool and fitness center.

Well-known as CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008, Whitman went on to lead Hewlett Packard, before it was restructured into Hewlett Packard Enterprise. She also headed short-lived media startup Quibi in Los Angeles.

A Republican, she co-chaired Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008 and ran for governor of California the following year, only to be defeated by Jerry Brown after spending a record-breaking $81 million on her primary campaign and securing the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Brokers Josh Greer of Carolwood Partners and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.

— Dana Bartholomew