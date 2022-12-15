Open Menu

British video game tycoon buys $46M Bel-Air mansion

Jeremy “Jez” San placed the top bid for the 21K sf hilltop estate

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 15, 2022 10:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeremy “Jez” San and 777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles (LinkedIn, Compass)
Jeremy “Jez” San and 777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles (LinkedIn, Compass)

The buyer who placed a $45.8 million auction bid for a 21,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air last spring has been revealed.

Jeremy “Jez” San, a video-game tycoon from the United Kingdom, topped the bidders’ list for the hilltop mansion at 777 Sarbonne Road, Dirt.com reported.

777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles (Compass)
777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles (Compass)

San and his wife, Natasha, bought the newly built seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate known as Palazzo di Vista, which helped send its developer spiraling into bankruptcy.

The 1.2-acre spread was developed by Dr. Alex Khadavi, a London-born celebrity dermatologist who originally listed it for $87 million, with an auction reserve set at $50 million.

The property closed on June 1, having sold to San for $41.2 million less than its asking price.

For its physician developer, who’d called the auction result “horrible, horrible, horrible,” it wasn’t supposed to end that way.

Khadavi paid $16 million for the hilltop property with a Spanish-style mansion in 2013. He then received an unsolicited $24 million offer from a developer who planned to bulldoze the home and replace it with a bigger one.

777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles (Compass)
777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles (Compass)

The botox doctor turned down the offer – and decided to do the renovation himself. While he initially planned a “light” $10 million overhaul, he eventually scrapped all but one wall to build a far larger, contemporary mansion, according to Dirt.

Seven years and $30 million later, his dream home was complete. But he’d blown his budget on the over-the-top property, and filed for bankruptcy protection early this year.

Despite its still-lofty sale price, it’s unclear if he’ll get anything from the $45.8 million deal, as Khadavi still owes tens of millions to creditors, including the bulk of a $27 million construction loan from Axos Bank, a unit of Axos Financial.

In the meantime, San and his wife have explored every highlight of their two-story hilltop house, with floor-to-ceiling glass and sweeping views from Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.

Its many gizmos include a “retractable hydraulic DJ table,” a glass-walled elevator, a master suite with a private deck made from Calacatta gold marble, a multi-sensory art gallery for non-fungible tokens, tequila bars, a champagne tasting room, marble vanities, a nine-car “auto museum,” Feng Shui koi pond and an infinity pool.

A $250,000, 1,400-pound custom Terzani chandelier hangs from the ceiling over $7 million worth of marble.

San, a pioneering tech entrepreneur and video game programmer, became a self-made millionaire from the 1980s Atari hit game Superglider and the British video game developer Argonaut Software. Later ventures included building and running one of the world’s first online poker casinos.

He now runs FunFair, a crypto firm that provides Ethereum blockchain-powered answers to problems in the online gaming industry.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alex KhadaviBel AirJez SanLos Angelesluxury real estatePalazzo di Vista

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    11701 Wilshire Boulevard (AC Martin, Getty)
    Century Investment unveils look of proposed Brentwood tower
    Century Investment unveils look of proposed Brentwood tower
    Group photo of The Shevin Team (The Shevin Team)
    Shevin Team exits Berkshire Hathaway for Douglas Elliman
    Shevin Team exits Berkshire Hathaway for Douglas Elliman
    From left: UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate's Eric Sussman; The Keystone Team's Cyrus Mohseni; WEA's Stephen Shapiro; Amalfi Estates' Anthony Marguleas (Getty, WEA, The Keystone Team, Amalfi Estates, UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate)
    With mansion tax looming, LA agents advise clients to sell luxury homes
    With mansion tax looming, LA agents advise clients to sell luxury homes
    Meg Whitman and Sierra Towers room at 9255 Doheny Road, West Hollywood (Getty, Carolwood Partners)
    Meg Whitman looks at $1M loss on West Hollywood condo
    Meg Whitman looks at $1M loss on West Hollywood condo
    Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz with the Wildlife District (Council District 5, Getty, City of Los Angeles)
    LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains
    LA panel backs 23K-acre wildlife district in Santa Monica Mountains
    Christina's Lawrence Taylor with rendering of Larrabee project (Christina)
    Christina Real Estate to bring luxe condos to Sunset Strip
    Christina Real Estate to bring luxe condos to Sunset Strip
    (Getty)
    LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
    LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
    (Getty)
    LA County and OC host nearly a quarter of top U.S. housing markets
    LA County and OC host nearly a quarter of top U.S. housing markets
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.