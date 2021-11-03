The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

The Los Angeles market has been scorching hot far this year, and with listings like these on the slate, it’s easy to see why.

The Real Deal reported this month that the third quarter saw 1,800 sales closed from Downtown Los Angeles to the Westside, marking the second-highest total in 17 years, going back to when data on closed sales was first collected for the area. The combined total sales price of all 10 listings within this ranking is $1.13 billion.

From new developments in Beverly Hills to historic properties previously owned by world famous tech entrepreneurs – with an estate whose Hollywood resident can pack a punch in the mix – let’s take a look at the priciest listings in Los Angeles County.

1. 9650 Cedarbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, $250 million

SqFt: 78,000

Property Type: Single-family

Listing Brokerage/Agent: Hilton & Hyland – Helena Deeds and Rodrigo Iglesias

If Marvel comics billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Iron Man a.k.a. Tony Stark was real, this would be his house. 9650 Cedarbrook Drive, a new construction project, per Hilton & Hyland.

The lot is nearly 37 acres and the mansion will have 19 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms. The home, currently in planning stages, is expected to have a 3,000 square foot garage on the basement level, a 6-car garage on the first level, a gym, bowling alley, 36-person movie theater, game room, and waterfall wine lounge, among other amenities.. According to Hilton & Hyland’s listing, potential buyers could take over construction after the completion of the foundation for $92 million, or purchase the fully built home on spec at full price for $250 million.

2. 1210 Benedict Canyon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, $115 million

SqFt: 27,150

Property Type: Single-family

Listing Brokerage/Agent: Westside Estate Agency Inc. – Fred Bernstein and Ethan Peskowitz

The second listing is also situated in Beverly Hills. Per Redfin, the median home sales price for the community has risen by 1.4 percent from September 2020 to $3.53 million. Built in 1994, this single-family estate sits on three acres of land, with the house itself priced at $4,236 per square foot. It has 11 beds and 16 bathrooms, with an oversized pool, a pool house, a media room and a tennis court. In January 2021, controversial billionaire and casino mogul Steve Wynn listed this property for $110 million. The last sale of this property occurred when Wynn bought it in August 2015 for $47.9 million.

3. 908 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077, $99 million

SqFt: 34,000

Property Type: Single-family

Listing Brokerage/Agent: The Beverly Hills Estates – Rayni Williams and Branden Williams

Built in 2018, this 1.17 acre mansion in the Holmby Hills community is priced at $2,912 per square foot. The property has nine bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, a wine cellar, infinity pool and a floating staircase. Developer and owner of the estate Dr. Raj Kanodia, a plastic surgeon to the stars, recently made a 45 percent sales price cut to the mansion in December 2020. It last sold for $6.8 million in 2011, per Redfin.

4. 2001 Benedict Canyon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210, $95 million

Lot size: 120 acres

Property Type: Single-family (undeveloped site)

Listing Brokerage/Agent: Hilton & Hyland – Rick Hilton, Zach Goldsmith, Jeff Hyland

Next up is a massive piece of undeveloped land with tons of history. Just a few minutes away from The Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive, a mile-long driveway stretches across four open lots. Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen purchased the property in 1997 for $20 million. The land went on the market in 2018 shortly after Allen’s death. Affectionately nicknamed “Enchanted Hill,” the property belonged to 1920s screenwriter Frances Marion and her husband, Fred Thomson, a silent screen actor. This is the second listing on the ranking represented by Hilton and Hyland.

Named “Palazzo di Vista,” this single-family home was previously owned by Alex Khadavi, a celebrity cosmetic surgeon.The property was last sold for $16 million in May 2013 at 82 percent below its current asking price, per Redfin. The mansion includes an array of luxury amenities, such as a DJ table, glass elevator and Feng Shui koi pond. The mansion includes a $7 million curated art collection, with a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) art gallery by MDP Art Curators. A $250K, 1,400-pound custom Terzani chandelier hangs from the ceiling over $7 million worth of marble.

T-6. 2571 Wallingford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, $85 million

SqFt: 226,513

Property Type: Single-family

Listing Brokerage/Agent: Compass – Ginger Glass

There’s a tie for sixth, with two single-family mansions priced at $85 million. The first one at 2571 Wallingford Drive is in Beverly Hills, a community that saw 41 homes sold in September compared to 38 at this time last year, per Redfin.

This is the second listing for Compass in the ranking. The estate has an indoor sports complex, and one of the biggest zero-edge pool in Beverly Hills. It’s 10-car garage has parking for 80 vehicles. The property last sold for $22 million in November 2016, per Redfin.

10250 W. Sunset Boulevard is the third for both Hilton & Hyland and Compass.

The price per square foot for the property, built in 1939, is $2,833. It was last sold on-market in June of 1978 for $909,000, per Redfin. Legendary architect Paul Williams designed and built the property. It has 17 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms and a grand theater and gold-ceiling dome library. Outdoors is a glass-walled tennis court next to a Moroccan bathhouse, a blue tiled swimming pool with a Japanese Garden and teahouse, a French Courtyard and a greenhouse.

The second listing in a row for Compass’ Tomer Fridman was built in 1994 in the Beverly Hills Post Office community. On October 18, the property took a $5 million price cut, per TheMLS. The Mediterranean-style compound, designed by architect Richard Landry, belongs to Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, who has decorated the property with Rocky Balboa memorabilia. The estate comes with a screening room, gym, cigar room and custom bar.

8. 1525 San Vicente Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402, $79 million

SqFt: 22,640

Property Type: Single-family

Listing Brokerage/Agent: The Agency – Santiago Arana

Make this the fourth listing for Compass. This Santa Monica home was built in 2012 and went through a major remodeling in 2019. It last sold in March 2014 for 24.5 million, per Redfin. Santa Monica home prices were up 27.2 percent between September 2020 and September 2021, and the median sales price is now $1.7M, up 27 percent, according to Redfin data.

The home was designed by high-end company Molori and includes a pool, spa, theater, karaoke room and indoor basketball court.

Returning to Holmby Hills, this property, built in 2020, is priced at $1,902 per square foot and is the fourth listing for Hilton & Hyland. It was last sold in February 2013 for $1.25 million, per Redfin. The estate was originally listed in 2018 for $100 million but took a price cut of $22 million after one-year hiatus from the market in 2020, per TRD. It has eight bars, a basketball court, a gallery-style car garage, recording studio, wellness center and two Olympic-sized pools.

10. 1196 Cabrillo Dr, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA 90210, $74.5 million

Lot size: 3 acres

Property Type: Single-family

Listing Brokerage/Agent: Westside Estate Agency Inc – Kurt Rappaport

The final listing in this ranking marks the second for Westside Estate Agency. The three-acre property is a secluded estate and took a recent price cut in December 2020 of $10.5 million. The estate was last sold in May 2012 for $36.5 million, per Redfin and TheMLS. With 9,000 square feet dedicated to the main house, there is extra room for two guest houses, a pool, a fitness facility, and an underground garage.