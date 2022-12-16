Open Menu

South LA apartment project near Metro line gets green light

5365 Crenshaw Boulevard will feature 48 units plus retail

Los Angeles
Dec. 16, 2022
By TRD Staff
Renaissance Realty Group's Jamial Clark (Getty, Renaissance Realty Group, LA City Planning)
Renaissance Realty Group’s Jamial Clark (Getty, Renaissance Realty Group, LA City Planning)

The Los Angeles Planning Commission gave a green light to a mixed-use development less than a mile away from a stop on the Metro’s K-Line, the newest light rail in Los Angeles.

The K-Line was unveiled in October and is anticipated to attract more development to South Los Angeles.

By an unanimous vote on Dec. 15, the Planning Commission approved a six-story building located at 5365 Crenshaw Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The building will include a ground floor of 2,100-square-feet of retail, along with 48 residential units. About six of the units will be reserved for very low income families. Unit plans range from studio to 3 bedroom apartments. The plans also include a garage with 28 parking spaces.

The 5365 Crenshaw development is helmed by Regenaissance. During a planning commission meeting, Regenaissance manager Jamial Clark said that his mother, a neighborhood hair stylist, had invested in 5365 Crenshaw, which would make his project one of the few along the K-Line, to be recently developed by a long-term property owner. Praxis Development Group is a joint venture partner in the project.

The development is being designed by KFA Architecture, and it will replace a single-story commercial building.

The 5365 Crenshaw project is located across the street from The Curve at West Angeles Apartments. It’s a $24 million senior affordable housing development. Construction wrapped up for The Curve in 2019. It was developed by a joint venture with Related California and West Angeles Community Corporation.

Two other mixed-use buildings are currently under construction in the neighborhood. They are located at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 53rd Street.

— Andrew Asch

affordable housingMixed-UseMultifamily Real EstateSouth LA

