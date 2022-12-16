South LA apartment project near Metro line gets green light

The Los Angeles Planning Commission gave a green light to a mixed-use development less than a mile away from a stop on the Metro’s K-Line, the newest light rail in Los Angeles.

The K-Line was unveiled in October and is anticipated to attract more development to South Los Angeles.

By an unanimous vote on Dec. 15, the Planning Commission approved a six-story building located at 5365 Crenshaw Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The building will include a ground floor of 2,100-square-feet of retail, along with 48 residential units. About six of the units will be reserved for very low income families. Unit plans range from studio to 3 bedroom apartments. The plans also include a garage with 28 parking spaces.

The 5365 Crenshaw development is helmed by Regenaissance. During a planning commission meeting, Regenaissance manager Jamial Clark said that his mother, a neighborhood hair stylist, had invested in 5365 Crenshaw, which would make his project one of the few along the K-Line, to be recently developed by a long-term property owner. Praxis Development Group is a joint venture partner in the project.

The development is being designed by KFA Architecture, and it will replace a single-story commercial building.

The 5365 Crenshaw project is located across the street from The Curve at West Angeles Apartments. It’s a $24 million senior affordable housing development. Construction wrapped up for The Curve in 2019. It was developed by a joint venture with Related California and West Angeles Community Corporation.

Two other mixed-use buildings are currently under construction in the neighborhood. They are located at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 53rd Street.

