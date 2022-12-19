A mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood sold for $18.2 million, or about 9 percent less than the most recent asking price, according to the Zillow listing site.

Nicknamed The Channel House, the property at 1332 Laurel Way sold for $1,841 per square foot on Dec. 14. The 10,000-square-foot residence recently had an asking price of $20 million. The manse originally went on the market March 30 and the ask was $29 million, meaning it sold at a 37 percent discount from the original price.

Nobel Homes LLC, led by entrepreneur Zion Zamir, sold the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence. The buyer was not identified because of a non-disclosure agreement, said Santiago Arana, who represented the buyer along with Victoria Velazquez. Both Arana and Velazquez work with The Agency.

Representing the seller were Aaron Kirman who is affiliated with Christie’s and Scott Ammann of The Beverly Hills Estates.

The three-level house’s look was crafted by interior designer Jae Omar. He also is known for designing a $15 million Encino estate owned by celebrities Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Amenities for 1332 Laurel Way home include a theater, a 10-car garage, a gym, a wine room and a cigar lounge.

The Redfin listing sites gave comparable sales such as a neighboring house 1181 Laurel Way, which sold for $13 million on March 31. The 9,000-square foot home sold for $1,435 per square foot.

Another neighboring house recently went on the market at 1460 Laurel Way. The four-level, 16,500-square-foot home was listed in November with the asking price of $38 million or $2,283 per-square-foot. It has been on and off the market since 2020, according to the house’s Zillow profile.

A Laurel Way mansion made The Real Deal’s list for pricey listings in October 2019. The property at 1091 Laurel Way sold for $30 million that year.