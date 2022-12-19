Open Menu

Beverly Hills Post Office mansion sells at discount

1332 Laurel Way listed for $29M in March, but sold for $18.2M last week

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 19, 2022 02:54 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way, Getty)
1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way, Getty)

A mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood sold for $18.2 million, or about 9 percent less than the most recent asking price, according to the Zillow listing site.

Nicknamed The Channel House, the property at 1332 Laurel Way sold for $1,841 per square foot on Dec. 14. The 10,000-square-foot residence recently had an asking price of $20 million. The manse originally went on the market March 30 and the ask was $29 million, meaning it sold at a 37 percent discount from the original price.

1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way)
1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way)

Nobel Homes LLC, led by entrepreneur Zion Zamir, sold the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence. The buyer was not identified because of a non-disclosure agreement, said Santiago Arana, who represented the buyer along with Victoria Velazquez. Both Arana and Velazquez work with The Agency.

Representing the seller were Aaron Kirman who is affiliated with Christie’s and Scott Ammann of The Beverly Hills Estates.

1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way)
1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way)

The three-level house’s look was crafted by interior designer Jae Omar. He also is known for designing a $15 million Encino estate owned by celebrities Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Amenities for 1332 Laurel Way home include a theater, a 10-car garage, a gym, a wine room and a cigar lounge.

The Redfin listing sites gave comparable sales such as a neighboring house 1181 Laurel Way, which sold for $13 million on March 31. The 9,000-square foot home sold for $1,435 per square foot.

1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way)
1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way)

Another neighboring house recently went on the market at 1460 Laurel Way. The four-level, 16,500-square-foot home was listed in November with the asking price of $38 million or $2,283 per-square-foot. It has been on and off the market since 2020, according to the house’s Zillow profile.

A Laurel Way mansion made The Real Deal’s list for pricey listings in October 2019. The property at 1091 Laurel Way sold for $30 million that year.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    (NOTE: new tag recommended the-beverly-hills-estates)Beverly Hillsluxury homesThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel with 810 North Linden Drive
    Bugsy Siegel murder mansion in Beverly Hills lists for $17M
    Bugsy Siegel murder mansion in Beverly Hills lists for $17M
    From left: Kamal Shaik, Lissa Ress, Cooper Mount, Max Shapiro, Drew Meyers, and Benjamin Kahle (Getty, Compass, The Society Group, Carolwood, LinkedIn)
    Movers: WEA names partners, Carolwood recruits agents
    Movers: WEA names partners, Carolwood recruits agents
    Ben Silverman and 525 Spoleto Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Pacific Palisades house linked to TV producer Ben Silverman sells for nearly $30M
    Pacific Palisades house linked to TV producer Ben Silverman sells for nearly $30M
    Irving Azoff with 10224 Charing Cross Rd
    Music executive Irving Azoff exits Holmby Hills with a $25M payout
    Music executive Irving Azoff exits Holmby Hills with a $25M payout
    Richard Ehrlich (Richard Ehrlich, Getty)
    Resi agent Richard Ehrlich, a WEA partner, joins Carolwood
    Resi agent Richard Ehrlich, a WEA partner, joins Carolwood
    California Housing
    California dominates list of country’s priciest zip codes
    California dominates list of country’s priciest zip codes
    WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Stephen Shapiro with rendering of 460 North Canon Drive (Westside Estate Agency)
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    broker-shakeup, the-agency, hilton-hyland, luxury-real-estate
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.