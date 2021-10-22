Open Menu

Google scion buys in Beverly Hills Post Office

Former CEO’s daughter pays $22 million for 6,800 square feet on half acre in Westside enclave

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 22, 2021 10:57 AM
TRD Staff
Sophie Schmidt, Founder & CEO of Rest of World as well as the daughter of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt (LinkedIn/SophieSchmidt, Realtor.com)

Sophie Schmidt, the daughter of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, has upgraded her Los Angeles digs with a purchase in the Los Angeles enclave known as Beverly Hills Post Office.

The 34-year-old paid $22 million for a 6,786-square-foot home on just under a half acre in the L.A. neighborhood, according to Dirt.
The sellers were Rob and Cecile Rosner, who bought the home about two years ago for $17 million from Capitol Records CEO Steve Barnett.

(Source: Realtor.com)

The home was built in 2001 in the Mediterranean style but has been extensively renovated since.

It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a main suite with an apartment-size walk-in closet.

The interiors are in a mostly monochromatic color scheme of white walls and black and grey accents. There are French limestone and bleached walnut floors, fireplaces, and sculptural chandeliers.

The property sits on a promontory with views over the city and westward landscape, with balconies to take advantage of the vistas. The backyard includes formal gardens, lawns, and a pool.

The Beverly Hills Post Office area is part of the City of Los Angeles but served by the Beverly Hills station of the U.S. Postal Service. Residents may use Beverly Hills in their address, with a zip code of 90210, which gained fame based on a 1990s TV series that included it in its title.

A few days after purchasing their home, Schmidt listed her four-bedroom home that sits above the Sunset Strip. She’s asking just under $6 million for the house, which she purchased in mid-2018 for $5.2 million.

Schmidt is the recent founder of Rest of the World, a journalism nonprofit focused on the tech sector in otherwise underreported parts of the globe.

Schmidt’s father has been plenty busy scooping up L.A. properties of his own.

Earlier this year, he purchased the Hilton family’s storied estate in Holmby Hills for $61.5 million.

The Hilton family bought the 2.6-acre estate and its 15,000-square-foot mansion in the 1960s, 30 or so years after it was built. It’s known as the Jay Paley Residence, named after the businessman who commissioned architect Paul R. Williams to design it.

Last September, the elder Schmidt bought an 11-acre estate in Montecito for $31 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





