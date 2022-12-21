Open Menu

Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M

Cape Cod-style house comes with enough dock space to tie up two yachts

Dec.December 21, 2022 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Patterson Custom Home's Andrew Patterson with 2209 Bayside Drive
Patterson Custom Home’s Andrew Patterson with 2209 Bayside Drive (Compass, Patterson Custom Homes, Getty)

Patterson Custom Homes has sold a new dockside house in Newport Beach for $23 million, or $3.9 million below its highest asking price.

The developer, based in the city, sold the two-story Cape Cod-style house at 2209 Bayside Drive, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The buyer was undisclosed.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home south of the Balboa Yacht Club hit the market early last year when it was under construction, asking a high of $26.9 million in June, according to Compass.

Brokers Janelle File and Brandon Goethals of Compass held the listing. Broker Jeff Cefalia of Cefalia Real Estate represented the buyer.

The 8,300-square-foot home, designed by Brandon Architects of Costa Mesa, sits on a third of an acre and shares the longest private deep-water dock on the West Coast, capable of tying up a 75-foot yacht and a 100-foot yacht.

Its main floor has a two-story atrium, elevator and gym, while the second floor features a master suite that spans the entire width of the home. There’s a chef-inspired kitchen, butler’s pantry, theater room and wine cellar.

Outside, there’s an infinity pool and spa, a rooftop deck with wide views and a 2,800-square-foot garage.

The $23 million deal represents a near-record price for the Newport Beach neighborhood, and the priciest sale in Corona del Mar this year. Two weeks before the Bayside sale, a 7,000-square-foot home a half a mile away at 2724 Ocean Boulevard sold for $20.8 million, up from $13 million in 2018.

In May, a nearly 8,000-square-foot home at 3620 Ocean Boulevard hit the market for $22.5 million.

The priciest reported home sale in Corona del Mar was in 2020, when a 13,000-square-foot estate at 101 Shorecliff Road sold for $25 million. The second priciest sale was a 7,055-square-foot home at 3725 Ocean Boulevard that sold last year for $24 million.

Newport Beach has recently attracted celebrity Beverly Hills real estate agents, known for their reality-TV lifestyles. The reward is clear: Fat commissions if the OC coast can turn from an upscale-but-provincial region into a luxe market to go gable-to-gable with Malibu and Beverly Hills.

— Dana Bartholomew




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.