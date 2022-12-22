Open Menu

Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland

In a vote of confidence for shaken firm, popular former GM returns as CEO

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 22, 2022 03:15 PM
By Andrew Asch
Billy Jack Carter (Images courtesy of Hilton & Hyland)
Billy Jack Carter (Images courtesy of Hilton & Hyland)

After almost one year of unrelenting shakeups, the Hilton & Hyland luxury brokerage got a vote of confidence.

Its popular and well-respected former general manager Billy Jack Carter is rejoining the firm after nearly a four-month break, it announced Dec. 22. He will serve as the Beverly Hills firm’s chief executive officer and its broker of record.

Carter did not return a request for comment. In a prepared statement, he said that he planned to help the company rally after a number of setbacks which included the death of its co-founder Jeff Hyland in February, and scores of agents leaving the company.

“It’s such a privilege to, once again, be a part of this incomparable company,” Carter said.

Lori Hyland, Jeff Hyland’s widow, took over Hilton & Hyland in early December after she bought all of the shares of the firm’s co-founder, Rick Hilton. She said: “This is (Carter’s) home and his family, and no one is more dedicated or qualified to take the helm.”

Carter had left the firm in September during a period of unrest when Hilton & Hyland rainmaker Drew Fenton was positioning the launch of his competing luxury agency Carolwood. It officially started business in November and took more than three dozen agents from Hilton & Hyland.

Carter’s exit was seen as a knock against Hilton & Hyland’s stability. A company biography said that he oversaw the agency making $24 billion in sales. During his four-month hiatus from the company, he spent time with his family, according to a company statement. An interim general manager substituted for Carter during his off time from Hilton & Hyland.

Read more




