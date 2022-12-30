Open Menu

Redondo Beach scores point in legal flap over failed waterfront revamp

Breach-of-contract lawsuit by CenterCal Properties has lasted five years without trial

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 30, 2022 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CenterCal Properties' Jean Paul Wardy and Redondo Beach Mayor with rendering of redeveloped Redondo Beach waterfront (CenterCal Properties, LinkedIn)
CenterCal Properties’ Jean Paul Wardy and Redondo Beach Mayor with rendering of redeveloped Redondo Beach waterfront (CenterCal Properties, LinkedIn)

The City of Redondo Beach has won a legal round against the developer of a failed $400 million waterfront project.

The California Court of Appeal has affirmed a decision by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to strike two arguments by CenterCal Properties in its breach-of-contract lawsuit against the city, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.

The El Segundo-based developer sued the city in 2017 after its proposed $400 million overhaul of the waterfront sank.

The Court of Appeals backed Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet who said in a January 2021 ruling she wouldn’t let CenterCal argue the city breached its contract by sending a voter-approved ballot measure limiting waterfront development to the California Coastal Commission.

She also wouldn’t let the developer argue Redondo Beach violated its contract by letting City Council members publicly discuss the project before voting on it.

Beaudet ruled those arguments were not likely to prevail in court and threw them out.

Redondo Beach City Attorney Mike Webb said the legal dispute is far from over, even with this important-yet-incremental step.

“This is a long-awaited victory for the city, and really strikes at the core of the

CenterCal lawsuit,” Webb said in a statement. “There is a long way to go before the lawsuit is over, but this makes things much tougher for them.”
A lawyer for the developer downplayed the appellate decision.

“The appeal was limited to one narrow issue,” Betty Shumener, an attorney for CenterCal, told the Daily Breeze.

That issue — whether the city breached its contract by sending Measure C to the Coastal Commission for certification — has very little impact on the case moving forward, she said.

Redondo Beach has long sought to redevelop its aging waterfront, and struck a deal with CenterCal to do the job. The project would have redone Redondo Beach’s pier by building 524,000 square feet of shops, restaurants, a hotel, a market and a movie theater.

But in 2017, Redondo Beach voters passed Measure C, which limits development on the city’s waterfront. The City Council then canceled its lease agreement with CenterCal.

CenterCal responded by suing the city that year, arguing that Redondo Beach’s decision to cancel the lease agreement represented a breach of contract. The developer seeks $15 million in damages.

Since then, both sides have been mired in legal debates over whether specific CenterCal arguments can go to trial, with the city looking to get the case tossed out. The Court of Appeal allowed Redondo Beach to continue an anti-SLAPP motion it brought to the table in 2018 in an attempt to get the lawsuit dismissed.

The city argues the suit’s premise made it a SLAPP complaint, or a “strategic lawsuit against public participation,” a tactic used by wealthy people and companies that seek to silence critics by burdening them with heavy legal costs.

Beaudet had denied the motion at the time, but the appeals court overruled her, saying the council members still have a right to free speech and that anti-SLAPP laws, which allow defendants to strike back at such strategic lawsuits, extend to government entities.

The dispute between Redondo Beach and CenterCal Properties has resulted in leaked emails last month of crude comments by Mayor Bill Brand, who had sponsored Measure C, killed the waterfront project and propelled his mayoral election in the city of 70,000 residents.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breach-of-contract suitCenterCal PropertiesCommercial Real EstatelitigationRedondo Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration including the shuttered Carson Buffet (right) (Getty, Google Maps)
    Carson Hospitality to build 111-room Marriott hotel
    Carson Hospitality to build 111-room Marriott hotel
    Radical Research's founder Mike McCarthy and a map of the warehouses (Radical Research)
    Study: Ontario is the hub for logistics warehouses in the IE
    Study: Ontario is the hub for logistics warehouses in the IE
    Clockwise from left: 750 North Nash Street and Welcome Group's Kevin Patel, the Bicycle Hotel and Casino and Related's Jeff Blau with the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood (Hyatt, The Bike, LinkedIn, Getty, Godfrey Hotel Hollywood)
    Hotel sales in SoCal rebound this year as tourism surges
    Hotel sales in SoCal rebound this year as tourism surges
    Stan Kroenke and The Village at 6220--6344 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard (Westfield, Getty)
    Stan Kroenke buys The Village in Woodland Hills for $325M
    Stan Kroenke buys The Village in Woodland Hills for $325M
    City Manager Edgar Cisneros with 6007 Telegraph Road and 6241 Telegraph Road (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    Commerce land rental for truck parking yields cents on the dollar
    Commerce land rental for truck parking yields cents on the dollar
    From left: Singerman Real Estate's Seth Singerman, Harbor Associates' Rich McEvoy, and 15 and 25 Enterprise in Aliso Viejo (Getty, LoopNet, Singerman Real Estate, Harbor Associates)
    Harbor and Singerman revamp 20-year-old offices in Aliso Viejo
    Harbor and Singerman revamp 20-year-old offices in Aliso Viejo
    Skanska USA's Clare De Briere and renderings of the project at 8633 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills (LinkedIn, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)
    Skanska USA redesigns office building in Beverly Hills
    Skanska USA redesigns office building in Beverly Hills
    Highrose El Porto's Frank Buckley with rendering of 401 Rosecrans and 3770 Highland Avenues (LinkedIn, Withee Malcolm Architects, Getty)
    Developer sues Manhattan Beach for rejecting project
    Developer sues Manhattan Beach for rejecting project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.