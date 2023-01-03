Habitat for Humanity, the national nonprofit, is slated to build three duplexes in Santa Ana after receiving a greenlight for $2.2 million in funding from the Santa Ana City Council.

The City Council approved the funding in November, the Orange County Register reported last week.

The nonprofit, which is based in Atlanta and builds homes both in the U.S. and around the world, plans three “farmhouse-style” duplexes at a property located at 1921 West Washington Avenue, in the city’s northwest quadrant. The 1,430-square-foot, three-bedroom homes will be occupied by six families with below median incomes, and also have a private yard and garage.

Santa Ana, located south of Anaheim, ranks as Orange County’s second-most populous city. And while it’s far cheaper than coastal OC towns such as Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, it’s not cheap, with a one-bedroom apartment going for an average of $2,300, according to Rent.com. That ranks about $400 cheaper than in the city of L.A. but $400 higher than in Anaheim, according to the website.

The $2.2 million in city-approved funding will come from a mix of sources, including Santa Ana’s Inclusionary Housing Fund and the HUD-sponsored Home American Rescue Plan.

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County bought the 0.4-acre site for $580,000 in late 2021, according to property records. The seller was American Family Housing, a homeless services organization. The existing structure on the property is uninhabitable and was abandoned years ago, the Register reported.

— Trevor Bach