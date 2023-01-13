Open Menu

Daylight and Decro to open modular apartments in Harvard Heights

Complex with 47 units for homeless seniors named McDaniel House after Black actress

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 13, 2023 11:19 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daylight Community Development's Greg Comanor, Decro Corp's Ted M. Handel and 1043 South Harvard Boulevard (Studio One Eleven, Linkedin, Decro Corp, Getty)
Daylight Community Development’s Greg Comanor, Decro Corp’s Ted M. Handel and 1043 South Harvard Boulevard (Studio One Eleven, Linkedin, Decro Corp, Getty)

Daylight Community Development and Decro have completed 47 apartments for homeless seniors in Harvard Heights.

The West Hollywood-based Daylight and the Culver City-based nonprofit Decro built the modular complex at 1043 South Harvard Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The four-story building known as McDaniel House replaced two single-family homes.

The $22 million project includes 47 permanent supportive homes for unhoused seniors and a backyard, courtyard and rooftop garden. It has nearly 1,900 square feet of “amenity space.”

The block-like building, designed by Westwood-based Studio One Eleven, is composed of prefabricated modular units, which step down toward the single-story homes next door. The gray, yellow and white building has an outdoor staircase to allow more room for housing.

Its per-unit price tag of $469,000 was financed by $10.7 million from Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure passed by voters in 2016 to create 10,000 apartments for homeless residents.

McDaniel House was named in honor of the Black actress Hattie McDaniel, who successfully fought to reverse restrictive housing covenants in neighboring West Adams.

It’s one of many modular apartment buildings in the pipeline from affordable housing developers Daylight and Decro in Watts, North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Lincoln Heights, according to Daylight’s website, which includes projects with other developers on Downtown L.A.’s Skid Row, in Long Beach and in Woodland Hills.

In March 2021, Daylight and GTM Holdings filed plans to build 97 permanent supportive housing units for the Downtown Women’s Center at 501 East 5th Street on Skid Row.

Decro, founded in 1989, has 12 developments with nearly 700 affordable housing units in California and Florida, according to its website.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Daylight Community DevelopmentDecroHarvard Heightsmodular constructionpermanent supportive housingresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stefanie Pollack and Dennis Chernov
    Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
    Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
    Ben Shaoul with rendering of 5035 West Coliseum Street (Getty, AO)
    Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
    Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
    Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken and the Covered Wagon Motel at 823 South Beach Boulevard in Anaheim (Anaheim.net, Loopnet)
    Anaheim demolishes crime-ridden motel for housing
    Anaheim demolishes crime-ridden motel for housing
    A photo illustration of 9402 South Broadway (Getty, Morphosis)
    Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
    Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
    ApartmentList's Rob Warnock (ApartmentList, Getty)
    LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
    LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
    Cypress Equity Investments' Michael Sorochinsky and 2225 Sunset Boulevard (Cypress Equity Investments, Ottinger Architects)
    Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
    Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
    (Getty)
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    Markwood Enterprises' David Wright with 400 East Adams Boulevard (Getty, Aero Collective, Markwood Enterprises)
    Markwood to build 84 workforce apartments in South LA
    Markwood to build 84 workforce apartments in South LA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.