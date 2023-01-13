Daylight Community Development and Decro have completed 47 apartments for homeless seniors in Harvard Heights.

The West Hollywood-based Daylight and the Culver City-based nonprofit Decro built the modular complex at 1043 South Harvard Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The four-story building known as McDaniel House replaced two single-family homes.

The $22 million project includes 47 permanent supportive homes for unhoused seniors and a backyard, courtyard and rooftop garden. It has nearly 1,900 square feet of “amenity space.”

The block-like building, designed by Westwood-based Studio One Eleven, is composed of prefabricated modular units, which step down toward the single-story homes next door. The gray, yellow and white building has an outdoor staircase to allow more room for housing.

Its per-unit price tag of $469,000 was financed by $10.7 million from Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure passed by voters in 2016 to create 10,000 apartments for homeless residents.

McDaniel House was named in honor of the Black actress Hattie McDaniel, who successfully fought to reverse restrictive housing covenants in neighboring West Adams.

It’s one of many modular apartment buildings in the pipeline from affordable housing developers Daylight and Decro in Watts, North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Lincoln Heights, according to Daylight’s website, which includes projects with other developers on Downtown L.A.’s Skid Row, in Long Beach and in Woodland Hills.

In March 2021, Daylight and GTM Holdings filed plans to build 97 permanent supportive housing units for the Downtown Women’s Center at 501 East 5th Street on Skid Row.

Decro, founded in 1989, has 12 developments with nearly 700 affordable housing units in California and Florida, according to its website.

— Dana Bartholomew