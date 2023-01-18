Open Menu

Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood

Site where Lytton Savings Bank was demolished entitled for 229 units

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 18, 2023 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin with rendering of 8150 Sunset Boulevard and demolished Lytton Savings Bank (Getty, Gehry Partners LLP)
Townscape Partners’ Tyler Siegel and John Irwin with rendering of 8150 Sunset Boulevard and demolished Lytton Savings Bank (Getty, Gehry Partners LLP)

Townscape Partners, a developer that demolished a midcentury bank in Hollywood to make way for a Frank Gehry-designed apartment building, has put the 2.5-acre property up for sale.

The West Hollywood company has listed the entitled site for the controversial project at 8150 Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The asking price was not disclosed.

The now-vacant lot at Sunset and Crescent Heights Boulevard was once home to Lytton Savings Bank, with a Googie zig-zag roof, which opened in 1960. It replaced the historic hotel Garden of Allah.

The bank’s controversial demolition in 2021 followed a years-long battle by preservationists to save the building. It couldn’t be moved because the bank was too wide for Sunset Boulevard, and because cutting it up would have been too costly.

Townscape Partners, which destroyed the building, had won approvals in 2016 for a pair of 178-foot-tall highrises with 229 apartments and 65,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. Earlier plans, which sparked a three-year battle, called for an even taller building.

Gehry, a star architect and partner at Gehry Partners in Los Angeles, is designing the Ocean Avenue project in Santa Monica and a redevelopment of the Los Angeles River channel.

Permit applications with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety Department indicate Townscape initiated a plan check process in 2019, seeking approvals for three buildings of up to 13 stories.

No activity has been shown since the middle of last year, according to Urbanize.

While entitlements for Townscape’s Gehry-designed project remain active, marketing materials make no reference to the approved plan, instead advertising the property’s location within an area eligible for the city’s Transit Oriented Communities incentives.

Townscape Partners, owner of a midcentury luxury tower at 8899 Beverly in West Hollywood, made a splash last year when it announced a $100 million penthouse package, still unsold.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFrank GehryHollywoodLytton Savings Bankmixed use developmentTownscape Partners

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, 16752 Armstrong Avenue (Getty, Rexford Industrial, Clive Wilkinson Architects)
    Rexford picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M
    Rexford picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M
    Artist Guild Hotels' Daniel Hyde and 34862 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Artist Guild Hotels restores motor court motel in Dana Point
    Artist Guild Hotels restores motor court motel in Dana Point
    Montana Avenue Capital Partners Jeremy Rogers with 2777 North Ontario Street (Montana Avenue Capital Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Montana Avenue Capital pays $37M for Burbank entertainment complex
    Montana Avenue Capital pays $37M for Burbank entertainment complex
    Swickard Auto Group's Jeff Swickard with 1201 Kettering Drive
    Swickard Auto buys Inland Empire Toyota dealer for $40M
    Swickard Auto buys Inland Empire Toyota dealer for $40M
    Ben Shaoul with rendering of 5035 West Coliseum Street (Getty, AO)
    Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
    Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
    A photo illustration of 9402 South Broadway (Getty, Morphosis)
    Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
    Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
    MGR Real Estate's Michael G. Rademaker with 855 East Guasti Road
    MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
    MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.