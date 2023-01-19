Open Menu

Hilton & Hyland taps David Kramer as president

Top agent will succeed the late Jeff Hyland at Beverly Hills residential agency

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2023 04:06 PM
By Andrew Asch
Hilton & Hyland's David Kramer, Lori Hyland, Billy Jack Carter (Photo by Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography)
Hilton & Hyland’s David Kramer, Lori Hyland, Billy Jack Carter (Photo by Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography)

David Kramer, a top producing agent at Hilton & Hyland, was named president of the Beverly Hills residential firm on Jan. 19.

Kramer will succeed Jeff Hyland, the popular and influential co-founder of the firm which bears his name.

Hyland passed away from cancer in February 2022. His departure set into motion about nine months of uncertainty within the company. The period culminated when Drew Fenton, another star agent, exited Hilton & Hyland and took more than 50 H&H agents to start a new Beverly Hills brokerage, Carolwood.

Hyland’s wife, Lori Hyland, took control of the brokerage in December when she bought 100 percent of the firm’s shares from Rick Hilton, a co-founder. Hilton announced that he would leave the company to start his own real estate firm.

Kramer said he would work closely with Lori Hyland and the firm’s CEO and broker of record, Billy Jack Carter.

Kramer has worked with the 30-year-old Hilton & Hyland since 2005. “I plan on continuing Jeff’s vision which turned Hilton & Hyland into the leading luxury boutique brand in the U.S., if not the world,” Kramer said in a prepared statement.

The eight agents who work for the new Hilton & Hyland president’s firm David Kramer Group will continue to work at Hilton & Hyland, according to Noah Weinberg, a firm representative.

One of Kramer’s notable deals was ultra luxe listing The Spelling Manor, which has broken a number of records as Los Angeles’ priciest house. Kramer represented the buyer for the Holmby Hills mansion when it sold in 2011 for $85 million.

