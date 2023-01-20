Open Menu

Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy

Second-largest movie chain to reject leases in California, New York and Florida

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 20, 2023 03:10 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Cineworld's CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)
A photo illustration of Cineworld’s CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)

The silver screens at dozens of Regal Cinemas across the nation will go dark soon.

The Tennessee-based movie chain, the second largest in the U.S., will close 39 theaters from Los Angeles to New York to Miami after its parent company in the U.K. declared bankruptcy, Variety reported, citing legal filings.

Cineworld Group, based in London, will reject the Regal Cinemas leases beginning Feb. 15.

Amid a plunge in the domestic box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30 percent from 2019 to 2022, according to the latest bankruptcy filing.

“In total, the debtors estimate that rejecting the leases will save their estates approximately $22 million annually,” the document states. Any personal property of little value remaining at each theater will be abandoned.

Cineworld, which filed for bankruptcy in September, operates 747 movie theaters with 9,139 screens in 10 countries, with about 500 of those theaters in the U.S.

The company, which acquired the Regal Cinemas chain for $3.6 billion in 2018, is the world’s second-largest movie theater group behind AMC Entertainment Holdings. In its bankruptcy filing, it indicated it might cut leases for 20 of its 505 U.S. locations.

Trips to movie theaters took a major hit during the pandemic, with the domestic box office last year falling to $7.5 billion, a 30-percent drop from the $11.4 billion in 2019, before COVID.

The company lost $3 billion in 2020, as many theaters remained closed, and took a $708 million before-tax loss in 2021. The net debt, excluding lease liabilities, was $4.84 billion.

The 39 locations to close will include seven cinemas in California, two in Florida and six in New York state, according to Business Insider, first to report the news.

In California, Regal will close theaters in Berkeley and Los Angeles, plus two in Orange County. The New York closures include one in Union Square in New York City. The Florida closures include theaters in Miami Beach and Boca Raton.

Cineworld told the court that its plan to reject the leases for 39 locations would help it save $22 million a year and that it is still working with landlords to preserve other theaters, according to Business Insider.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CineworldCommercial Real EstateLos AngelesMiamimovie theater closuresNew YorkRegal Cinemas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Los Angeles Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Nithya Raman
    LA City Council poised to enact tenant protection package
    LA City Council poised to enact tenant protection package
    Illustration of California
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    MetLife's Robert Merck
    JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
    JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
    Ares Management's Michael Arougheti and 1800 Avenue of the Stars
    Ares to relocate HQ in Century City
    Ares to relocate HQ in Century City
    From left: Bob Rubenstein, Desiree Walker, Brent Watson, Morgan Trent, Susan and Drew Gitlin, Marco Salari, and Michelle Montany
    Movers: Former Italian basketball star named partner, the Gitlins move to Coldwell Banker
    Movers: Former Italian basketball star named partner, the Gitlins move to Coldwell Banker
    Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin with rendering of 8150 Sunset Boulevard and demolished Lytton Savings Bank (Getty, Gehry Partners LLP)
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, 16752 Armstrong Avenue (Getty, Rexford Industrial, Clive Wilkinson Architects)
    Rexford picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M
    Rexford picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.