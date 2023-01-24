Open Menu

RBM buys film company HQ in Sawtelle for undisclosed price

U.S. arm of Residence Building Management to redevelop site with apartments, condos

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 24, 2023 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RBM's Hiro Kobayashi with 11264 La Grange Avenue
RBM’s Hiro Kobayashi with 11264 La Grange Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)

Whitewater Films has sold its nearly 22,000-square-foot office headquarters in West Los Angeles for an undisclosed price.

The Sawtelle-based entertainment firm sold four parcels at 11264 La Grange Avenue in Sawtelle’s Japantown, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The buyer was RBM of California, based Downtown.

RBM bought the property a block from Sawtelle Avenue with plans to redevelop it into multifamily housing, either apartments or condominiums. At least four mid-century office buildings would be demolished, according to an overhead photo and public records.

Beverly Grove-based Passman Group represented the film company in the deal.

RBM of California is a unit of Residence Building Management, a Tokyo-based firm with a market valuation of more than $1 billion in commercial, retail and residential real estate.

Among properties that RBM of California owns and oversees is 2999 Overland Avenue, a 45,000-square-foot commercial office in Palms, and 800 Figueroa Street, a 132,000-square-foot commercial office in Downtown Los Angeles, where the U.S. subsidiary is based.

It also owns other properties in Century City, Palms, Miracle Mile, Pico-Robertson, Sawtelle, Sherman Oaks and West Los Angeles.

In October 2020, RBM of California filed plans to build a 109-unit apartment complex at 2107-2121 Westwood Boulevard in West L.A.

Whitewater Films, founded in 2004 by producer/director Rick Rosenthal, had been operating in Sawtelle’s Japantown for 15 years. It produced dozens of films, including “Big in Japan” (2014), “Cartel Land” (2015), “First Girl I Loved” (2016), “A Thousand Junkies” (2017) and “To The End” (2022).

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateheadquartersJapantownMultifamilyRBM of CaliforniaSawtelleWhitewater Films

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LA Offices vs LA Warehouses
    LA County office vacancy rises to 16.5%, study finds
    LA County office vacancy rises to 16.5%, study finds
    25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, Santa Clarita
    Scenic Expressions leases 300K sf warehouse in Santa Clarita
    Scenic Expressions leases 300K sf warehouse in Santa Clarita
    A photo illustration of Cineworld's CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Illustration of California
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    MetLife's Robert Merck
    JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
    JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
    Ares Management's Michael Arougheti and 1800 Avenue of the Stars
    Ares to relocate HQ in Century City
    Ares to relocate HQ in Century City
    Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin with rendering of 8150 Sunset Boulevard and demolished Lytton Savings Bank (Getty, Gehry Partners LLP)
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.