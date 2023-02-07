Beachfront home in Dana Point lists for $55M

A Dana Point beachside home has listed for a Malibu-like price of $55 million.

The 9,600-square-foot house overlooking Monarch Beach is for sale at 7 Strand Beach Drive, the Orange County Register reported.

If it can fetch its asking price, it would be the most expensive home sold in the South Orange County city, surpassing a $33 million off-market deal in March 2022.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was built in 2018 by Elijahu Shapira, co-founder of Webtrends, a web analytics company based in Portland, Oregon. Shapira and his wife, Anne, bought the property in guard-gated The Strand at Headlands in 2012 for $8.6 million.

The beige contemporary house, designed by C.J. Light and Associates of Newport Beach, stands three stories above the sand, on a quarter-acre lot with access to 70 feet of beach.

A foyer with a floating staircase leads into an open-air living room, dining room and kitchen.

Views of the Pacific Ocean out to Catalina Island grace every floor, including two third-story primary suites, each with its own viewing deck. A master bedroom has two two walk-in closets and separate vanities.

Each floor is linked by a commercial elevator, which bottoms at a ground-floor entertainment lounge, home theater and a 500-bottle wine room.

Disappearing glass walls open onto a large terrace and outdoor bar, with a raised spa and pool with a sunken, circular fire pit – set inside the pool.

There’s also a sauna, a courtyard and “home-scent tech” in the heating and AC system.

Arlen Raubach of Compass holds the listing.

The Shapiras once lived in Oregon, vacationed in Dana Point, and built the home after their two children went to college, Elijahu Shapira told Mansion Global. He declined to disclose the cost of construction, but said it cost about twice what they initially planned.

Shapira said they’re selling because they plan to buy a smaller house on the East Coast as a base for travel to Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.

Dana Point’s luxury homes rival those of nearby Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, where an 18,000-square-foot cliffside home sold in November 2021 for $70 million, an OC record that beat a Newport Coast mansion with a 12-car garage that sold in 2020 for $61 million.

Last year’s OC home price record appears to be held by a new spec home in Laguna Beach’s Emerald Bay enclave that sold last August for $43.5 million.

But few luxury homes hit the market because they were built more recently, Raubach said.

Last year, there were 108 recorded home sales of at least $10 million in Orange County, up 6.93 percent from 2021, according to Compass.

— Dana Bartholomew