Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale cancel city meetings

Local governments in South Florida are beginning to cancel city meetings as the concerns about public gatherings become more serious during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Miami has canceled all city meetings until April 1. That includes advisory board, commission, committee and hearing board meetings until April 1, according to a spokesperson. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no gatherings of 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks.

Bal Harbour is holding its council meeting on Tuesday virtually, to be broadcast on the village’s website.

In Miami Beach, some meetings have been canceled or postponed, including the North Beach CRA presentation planned for Monday, the Finance and Economic Resiliency Committee meeting that was scheduled for March 20, and the Land Use and Sustainability Committee. The city commission meeting planned for Wednesday, March 18 is still on, but will only be accessible online.

Miami Beach is encouraging anyone who needs the building department to use its online service. Code Compliance will not be accepting walk-ins.

Last week, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis said that all events and activities within the city scheduled through April 12 had been postponed, including city commission and city board meetings, board of adjustment and code enforcement, all homeowner association meetings held on city property, and all city events and recreational programs. All public gatherings of more than 250 are banned, with some exceptions.

Miami-Dade closed all programs at senior service centers, effective Tuesday, with meal delivery beginning next week.

The county also previously ordered all restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theaters to cut their capacity in half or have fewer than 250 people – whichever is less. Restaurants, bars and clubs have been ordered to close at 11 p.m.