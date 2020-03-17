Open Menu
Restaurants, bars and gyms to shut down immediately in Fort Lauderdale

Bars, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys ordered closed for the next 30 days

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 17, 2020 05:07 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Mayor Dean Trantalis (Credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

The city of Fort Lauderdale is the latest municipality to order its restaurants shut down temporarily, as government officials try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced on Tuesday afternoon that restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, and entertainment facilities within hotels would have to close immediately, and remain shuttered for the next 30 days.

“COVID-19 has struck us at our busiest time of the year,” Trantalis said.

The move, which follows similar announcements in the city of Miami, Miami Beach and throughout Miami-Dade County, will likely be devastating for restaurant owners.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer takeout and delivery services, like in other parts of South Florida. Gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

Trantalis said critical businesses in Fort Lauderdale, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, will not be affected by the emergency order.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering an order that would require the city’s 8.6 million residents to stay in their homes in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The order would require residents to stay in their homes except for “essential needs” such as shopping for groceries.

