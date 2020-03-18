Open Menu
The Breakers in Palm Beach is closing amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s planning to reopen April 8

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 18, 2020 09:45 AM
Staff
The Breakers in Palm Beach

The Breakers in Palm Beach

The Breakers in Palm Beach will close for three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Breakers is closing its doors effective Wednesday at 4 p.m., according to the Palm Beach Daily News. That includes the resort’s on-site restaurants and the off-site Echo and The Flagler steakhouse.

Guests in about 180 rooms and suites were staying at The Breakers when the resort announced it would be closing until April 8. Staff has been helping guests with travel arrangements, the publication reported.

The majority of employees will be paid during the closure. The resort at One South County Road has 2,200 staff members and more than 500 rooms.

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach and The Colony, two other Palm Beach hotels, were remaining open for business, though that could change.

The town imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning on Monday.

Throughout South Florida, a number of local municipalities are ordering restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses to shut down.

Calder Casino and the Palm Beach Kennel Club announced both were suspending their gambling operations temporarily. On Tuesday evening, The Casino @ Dania Beach said it would voluntarily close the property to help curb the spread of coronavirus. It’s closing at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, with plans to reopen April 1. [Palm Beach Post] – Katherine Kallergis

