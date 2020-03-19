GOP fundraiser buys Palm Beach home near Mar-a-Lago

A major fundraiser to the Republican party bought a home in Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago for $7.7 million.

John and Carole Moran purchased the 5,886-square-foot house at 100 Regents Park Road for $1,308 per square foot, records show. Peter J. Worth of Palm Beach sold the home.

The house was built in 1959 and designed by architect Clarence Mack. It has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. It also features 12-foot ceilings, a large covered loggia, a 40-foot swimming pool and a separate pool cabana with a built-in grill and a full bathroom, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

Property records show that Worth bought the property last March for $7.1 million. It was listed for $9.8 million in November 2019, according to Realtor.com.

Moran was a partner at Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corp., a holding company that specializes in leveraged buyouts. He served as a chairman of the Republican National Finance Committee from 1993-1995 and later became National Finance Chairman of the Dole for President Campaign, according to a University of Utah donor profile.

Christopher Leavitt and Ashley McIntosh with Douglas Elliman-Palm Beach represented the seller in the deal, while Allison Wren of Premier Estate Properties represented the buyer.

This week, jazz musician Bob Merrill bought a waterfront house at 500 Regents Park Road, in the Regents Park neighborhood of Palm Beach, for $7.5 million.

The ultra-luxury home market in Palm Beach has been especially strong over the past year, with two deals closing in 2019 for more than $100 million, each.