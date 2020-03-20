WeWork CEO buys condo at Four Seasons in Surfside

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani picked up a condo at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club.

According to property records, Mathrani paid $11.3 million for unit 1005 in the south tower of the Surf Club, at 9011 Collins Avenue in Surfside. Mathrani joined WeWork in February as part of the effort to transform WeWork’s image and make it profitable. He was previously CEO of Brookfield Properties’ retail group.

Fort Partners, the developer of Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, sold the four-bedroom, 4,209-square-foot unit to Mathrani for $2,685 per square foot, records show.

The Surf Club includes 150 condo units, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, Le Sirenuse restaurant and a Thomas Keller restaurant. The oceanfront project was designed by New York architect Richard Meier along with Miami-based architect Kobi Karp.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula paid $5.5 million a unit in the south tower in December. Other buyers include former head coach and current Miami Heat president Pat Riley and his wife, Christine; developers Harrison LeFrak and Richard LeFrak, in separate deals; former Publix CEO Charles Jenkins Jr.; billionaire real estate and casino tycoon Neil Bluhm; and Groupon founder Eric Lefkofsky, who paid nearly $31 million for a penthouse in the south tower in 2018.