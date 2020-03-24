Trump National Doral restaurant, Eden Roc hotel lay off hundreds

One of Miami Beach’s most iconic resorts and a restaurant at Trump National Doral Miami are among South Florida businesses laying off more than 1,300 workers after hotels and restaurants were forced to close in Miami-Dade County.

Thousands of additional layoffs in South Florida’s hospitality and restaurant industries may be likely in coming weeks as hotels have been forced to close and restaurants can only be open for delivery or takeout, by executive order of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Among those that have laid off workers: