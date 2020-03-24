Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Trump National Doral restaurant, Eden Roc hotel lay off hundreds

Last week, Miami-Dade hotels were forced to close by Miami-Dade County’s mayor

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 24, 2020 09:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Eden Roc and BLT Prime Trump National Doral (Credit: Acroterion/Wikipedia, and Trump International Hotels Management LLC)

From left: Eden Roc and BLT Prime Trump National Doral
(Credit: Acroterion/Wikipedia, and Trump International Hotels Management LLC)

One of Miami Beach’s most iconic resorts and a restaurant at Trump National Doral Miami are among South Florida businesses laying off more than 1,300 workers after hotels and restaurants were forced to close in Miami-Dade County.

Thousands of additional layoffs in South Florida’s hospitality and restaurant industries may be likely in coming weeks as hotels have been forced to close and restaurants can only be open for delivery or takeout, by executive order of Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Among those that have laid off workers:

  • BLT Prime Doral, a restaurant at Trump National Doral, at 4400 Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral, laid off 98 people on March 18, and is shutting down temporarily due to the impacts of the coronavirus. The company said that it is laying off its entire staff and it cannot predict when it will reopen or when it will rehire staff, according to a WARN Act notice it filed with the state of Florida. BLT Prime Doral is owned by ESquared Hospitality.
  • Eden Roc Miami Beach at 4525 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach laid off 257 employees. Most of the employees worked in the banquet, housekeeping and spa parts of the hotel, according to a WARN Act notice. The 631-key hotel was originally designed by architect Morris Lapidus in the 1950s and hosted Hollywood celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, and Humphrey Bogart, according to Key International. In 2008, Miami-based Key International completed a $250 million expansion and restoration of the resort.
  • Punch Bowl Miami Wynwood, at 2660 Northwest Third Avenue, laid off 194 people, according to a WARN Act notice. The hip restaurant and entertainment complex offers food, craft beverages, darts, bowling, private karaoke, ping pong and pool. The complex opened earlier this month.
  • Two Miami International Airport concession vendors laid off a total of 758 employees, according to WARN Act notices. The Global Miami Joint Venture laid off 684 employees, and Airport Concessions Group laid off 74 employees.
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusdoralEden RocHotelsmiami beachrestaurantsTrump National Doral

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images,)

Florida Democrats call for statewide stay-at-home order
Jay Sakalo and Jaime Sturgis

South Florida commercial real estate closings face delays and cancellations due to coronavirus economic meltdown
(Credit: iStock)

South Florida by the numbers: Working through the coronavirus outbreak
Mayor Francis Suarez (Credit: Suarez by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Miami issues shelter in place to curb spread of coronavirus
From left: Edgardo Defortuna, Stephan Burke, Ron Shuffield, Ana Bozovic, Carol Cassis, and Mark Zilbert

South Florida’s residential sales shift to virtual reality as business slows
Marinablue (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami condo tower shuts down amenities due to confirmed coronavirus case
The city of Miami Beach issued a stay-at-home order (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach becomes first South Florida city to order residents to stay at home
Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott calls for nationwide moratorium on rent, mortgages and utilities
arrow_forward_ios