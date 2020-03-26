Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Kitchen supply company founder sells Surf Club condo for $5.5M

The unit sold for 57% more than its purchase price in 2018

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 26, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club

UPDATED, March 26, 4:13 p.m.: A condo at Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club sold for $5.5 million, 57 percent more than its purchase price in 2018.

Vanguard Surf LLC sold the 1,760-square-foot unit 611 North, in the north tower of the luxury condo development at 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside, to Florida Property Holdco, a Delaware company. The price equates to $3,125 per square foot.

Vanguard Surf LLC is managed by Raf Vanthoor and Raymond Van Den Langenbergh. Van Den Langenbergh is the founder of Odessa, Florida-based BergHOFF International, a kitchen and cooking supply company.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent and Seth Feuer of Compass represented the buyer.

Vanguard Surf LLC had purchased the condo in 2018 for $3.5 million from the development group, Fort Partners, records show. The unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to records.

The Surf Club includes 150 condo units, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, Le Sirenuse restaurant and a Thomas Keller restaurant. The oceanfront project was designed by New York architect Richard Meier, along with Miami-based architect Kobi Karp.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula paid $5.5 million for a unit in the south tower in December. Other buyers include former head coach and current Miami Heat president Pat Riley and his wife, Christine; developers Harrison LeFrak and Richard LeFrak, in separate deals; former Publix CEO Charles Jenkins Jr.; billionaire real estate and casino tycoon Neil Bluhm; and Groupon founder Eric Lefkofsky, who paid nearly $31 million for a penthouse in the south tower in 2018.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Surf Club Four Seasonssurfside

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Sandeep Mathrani and the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club (Credit: Four Seasons)

WeWork CEO buys condo at Four Seasons in Surfside
Map of priciest condo sales and Surf Club Four Seasons unit 417N (Credit: Google Maps and Realtor)

Miami condo sales jumped ahead of Super Bowl LIV
Jonathan Sobel and his units at the Surf Club (Credit: Realtor and Redfin)

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner picks up Surf Club condos at a discount
Arte by Antonio Citterio, Alex Sapir and Gerard Guez

Alex Sapir’s business partner buys condo unit at Sapir’s luxury Arte
Map of priciest condo sales and Surf Club Four Seasons unit N-821 (Credit: Google and Refin)

$13M resale at Surf Club Four Seasons tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
Don Shula and the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club (Credit: Getty Images)

Dolphin great Don Shula scores condo at Surf Club
Map of priciest condo sales and Surf Club Four Seasons #1010 (Credit: Realtor, Google Maps)

These were the most expensive condo sales in Miami last week
Carlo Dipasquale, Wendy Mendoza and Tom Shannon and unit 409-S at the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club (Credit: Getty Images)

Bowling kingpin scores unit at the Surf Club Four Seasons
arrow_forward_ios