Kitchen supply company founder sells Surf Club condo for $5.5M

UPDATED, March 26, 4:13 p.m.: A condo at Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club sold for $5.5 million, 57 percent more than its purchase price in 2018.

Vanguard Surf LLC sold the 1,760-square-foot unit 611 North, in the north tower of the luxury condo development at 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside, to Florida Property Holdco, a Delaware company. The price equates to $3,125 per square foot.

Vanguard Surf LLC is managed by Raf Vanthoor and Raymond Van Den Langenbergh. Van Den Langenbergh is the founder of Odessa, Florida-based BergHOFF International, a kitchen and cooking supply company.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent and Seth Feuer of Compass represented the buyer.

Vanguard Surf LLC had purchased the condo in 2018 for $3.5 million from the development group, Fort Partners, records show. The unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to records.

The Surf Club includes 150 condo units, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, Le Sirenuse restaurant and a Thomas Keller restaurant. The oceanfront project was designed by New York architect Richard Meier, along with Miami-based architect Kobi Karp.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula paid $5.5 million for a unit in the south tower in December. Other buyers include former head coach and current Miami Heat president Pat Riley and his wife, Christine; developers Harrison LeFrak and Richard LeFrak, in separate deals; former Publix CEO Charles Jenkins Jr.; billionaire real estate and casino tycoon Neil Bluhm; and Groupon founder Eric Lefkofsky, who paid nearly $31 million for a penthouse in the south tower in 2018.