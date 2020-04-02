Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Ken Griffin operating trading room at the Four Seasons Palm Beach during hotel closure

Hotels in Palm Beach County were ordered to close earlier this week

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 02, 2020 05:30 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ken Griffin and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Ken Griffin and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach (Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

UPDATED, April 2, 7:30 p.m.: Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin set up a trading room for his Citadel Securities at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, prior to the county’s order closing all hotels in Palm Beach County.

Griffin flew in traders and staff from his New York and Chicago offices to work out of the temporary trading floor, as first reported by Bloomberg, days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that all New Yorkers self-quarantine for a period of two weeks after arriving in the Sunshine State. A statewide stay-at-home order went into effect in Florida this week. The traders will also sleep at the hotel, Bloomberg reported.

Griffin was DeSantis’ top donor in his race for governor nearly two years ago. Griffin, a Daytona Beach native who has spent roughly $350 million on properties in Palm Beach, gave nearly $6 million to a political committee backing DeSantis, the Miami Herald reported.

Hotels in Palm Beach County closed as of midnight on Monday. The exception is for essential guests, who include healthcare workers, National Guard members and other critical guests. The Four Seasons is not accepting reservations until June, according to the Herald.

Citadel said that it’s trading volume has increased significantly during the coronavirus crisis, prompting it to open temporary offices in Palm Beach and Greenwich, Connecticut. [Miami Herald]Katherine Kallergis

This story has been updated to reflect that Citadel said it reserved the hotel prior to Palm Beach County ordering the closure of hotels. 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusHotelsken griffinPalm BeachRon DeSantis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida governor freezes evictions and foreclosures for 45 days
Jay Parker, Mike Pappas and Beth Butler

SoFla brokerage execs optimistic, say deals are still closing
Anthony Lomangino and the home (Credit: Google Maps)

Garbage tycoon scoops up second Palm Beach home for $10M
Rendering of 850 Le Jeune and Century Homebuilders’ Sergio Pino

Sergio Pino re-opens construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

DeSantis announces statewide stay-at-home order
Jorge Perez and Masoud Shojaee with  the Flats Apartments at CityPlace Doral (Credit: Google Maps)

Related, Shoma, PGIM sell Doral apartments for $100M amid coronavirus pandemic
Miami-Dade County Permitting and Inspection Center

Miami-Dade, city of Miami suspend permitting and inspections
Publix (Credit: iStock)

Publix to offer rent relief to retail tenants
arrow_forward_ios