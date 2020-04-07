Here are the top condo sales in Miami last week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales in Miami-Dade County held steady last week, with a slight drop in the number of units sold and a bump in the total dollar volume closed.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, a total of 102 condos sold for $54 million last week, compared to 118 units that sold for $50 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $527,000 or $349 per square foot.

The top sale was at Murano Grande in Miami Beach. Unit 2501 closed for $4.71 million, or nearly $1,200 per square foot. It was listed for 42 days. Carlos Sifuentes represented the seller, while Julian Johnston brought the buyer.

The second most expensive condo closing was in Key Biscayne. Ocean Tower II unit 1106 closed for $3.2 million, or $1,038 per square foot. It was on the market for 268 days. The listing agent was Darin Spencer Raymond, and the buyer’s agent was Natalia Anda.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 29 to April 4. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Murano Grande #2501 | 42 days on market | $4.71M | $1,184 psf | Listing agent: Carlos Sifuentes | Buyer’s agent: Julian Johnston

Least expensive

Balmoral #17A | 403 days on market | $1.525M | $767 psf | Listing agent: Claudio Minones | Buyer’s agent: Julio Kunzle

Most days on market

Balmoral #17A | 403 days on market | $1.525M | $767 psf | Listing agent: Claudio Minones | Buyer’s agent: Julio Kunzle

Fewest days on market

Trump Tower 1 Condo #4101 | 21 days on market | $1.86M | $672 psf | Listing agent: Lisa Kalkavan | Buyer’s agent: Cassio Filho