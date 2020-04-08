Former Office Depot exec sells Boca Raton home for $6M

A former general counsel at Office Depot sold a home in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $5.7 million.

Steve Calkins and his wife Christeena Calkins sold the 6,826-square-foot home at 1717 Sabal Palm Drive for $835 per square foot, records show. Robert MacLaren, acting as trustee of the 1717 Sabal Palm Residence Family Trust, purchased the home.

Calkins was general counsel of Boca Raton-based Office Depot between 2017 and 2019. He was previously responsible for Office Depot’s contract sales business and Canadian operations, according to a press release. He is now chief legal officer with Ashley Furniture Industries.

The home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property has a loggia and a saltwater pool, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The house was built in 2019. The property last sold for $1.6 million in 2017, records show.

Boca Raton has recently seen a slew of high-profile sales. In October, Robert Sheetz, the founder of the Sheetz convenience store and gas station chain, sold a waterfront estate at 133 West Coconut Palm Road in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $11.45 million.

In September, a group of executives tied to a West Palm Beach transportation company bought a 9,203-square-foot house at 300 East Key Palm Road in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $12.1 million.