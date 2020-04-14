Condo sales fall in Miami-Dade

Condo sales in Miami-Dade County began to drop last week.

A total of 61 condos sold for $41.5 million last week, amid the coronavirus pandemic. That is compared to 102 units that sold for $54 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $680,000 or $397 per square foot.

The most expensive closing was at Fendi Chateau Residences in Surfside. Unit 806 sold for $6.9 million, or $1,538 per square foot, after 510 days on the market. Saddy Delgado represented the seller, while Lianne Graubart brought the buyer.

The second top deal was the $5 million sale of upper penthouse 2 at 1500 Ocean Drive. The South Beach condo sold after 468 days on the market. It traded hands for $1,098 per square foot. The listing agent was Jose Luis Pere, and the buyer’s agent was Ines Flax.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 5 to April 11. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Fendi Chateau Residences #806 | 510 days on market | $6.9M | $1,538 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Delgado | Buyer’s agent: Lianne Graubart

Least expensive

Yacht Club at Portofino #2712 | 168 days on market | $970K | $858 psf | Listing agent: Xavier Blanco | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Van Wagenen

Most days on market

Fendi Chateau Residences #806 | 510 days on market | $6.9M | $1,538 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Delgado | Buyer’s agent: Lianne Graubart

Fewest days on market

Green Diamond #3202 | 4 days on market | $1.3M | $833 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Whitechurch | Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Corso