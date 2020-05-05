Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Walgreens sells North Palm Beach store

Last week the company sold its Lauderdale Lakes store for $7M

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 05, 2020 10:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
230 US Highway 1 (Credit: Google Maps)

230 US Highway 1 (Credit: Google Maps)

Walgreen Co. sold one of its locations in North Palm Beach, amid a selling spree of its stores across South Florida.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreen Co. sold its store at 230 US Highway 1 for $6.9 million to DS North Palm Beach Landlord, LLC, tied to SunTrust Equity Funding, records show. The sale comes a week after the company sold a store in Lauderdale Lakes for $7 million to the same buyer.

The North Palm Beach store totals 14,321 square feet, equating to a price of $481 per square foot, records show.

The 1.2-acre lot was purchased in 1999 for $825,000 by a partnership led by Donald Chasen. Construction of the drugstore began later that year, and Walgreens acquired the property for $4.1 million when the store was completed in January 2000, records show.

With stable, recurring cash flow and a single tenant, Walgreens-leased properties are often seen as a safe bet for investors, experts say.

Yet, Walgreen Co. announced in August that it planned to close 200 stores in the U.S. following “a review of the real estate footprint in the United States.”

Last month, a Walgreens-leased property in Weston hit the market for $11 million.

In February, Walgreen Co. sold a store in Boca Raton to a Los Angeles-based investment group for $9.15 million. In October, the company sold a Delray Beach store for $6.54 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
north palm beachwalgreens

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Walgreens at 3099 North State Road 7 (Credit: Google Maps)

Walgreens sells a store in Lauderdale Lakes for $7M
Walgreens at 4473 Weston Road and Scott Sandelin

Walgreens-leased property in Weston hits the market
John Lundgren, Tamara Lundgren and 11370 Turtle Beach Road (Credit: Google Maps, Stanley Black & Decker)

Former CEO of Stanley Black & Decker buys North Palm Beach condo
11935 Lost Tree Way, Jack Welch and Suzy Welch (Credit: K2 Realty, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Late Jack Welch’s North Palm Beach estate sells for $21M
Vince Marotta and 12314 Plantation Lane

Artificial heart designer snags North Palm Beach estate for $9M
Geoffery Rehnert and 11087 Old Harbour Road (Credit: Coldwell Banker Homes)

Co-founder of Bain Capital buys North Palm Beach estate for $17M
From left: Howard Sands, Scott Tracy, and Kenton Wright

Walgreen sells store near Boca Raton for $9M
Daily Digest Miami

Griffin gets biggest tax bill in Palm Beach, late billionaire’s islands hit the market for $30M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.