Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Palm Beach County to reopen retail, restaurants next week

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are still prevented from reopening

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 08, 2020 06:00 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Palm Beach County can start reopening non-essential businesses on a limited basis next week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.

Restaurants and retailers will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25 percent capacity, and restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor dining with patrons seated six feet apart. County commissioners also voted to open beaches on May 18.

“This is not like flipping a switch. It is not just going to go on overnight,” DeSantis said during a press conference in West Palm Beach announcing the reopenings.

Separately, in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez indicated that some businesses, including restaurants, could reopen May 18, but not beaches, nightclubs or movie theaters. He said details will come next week.

Palm Beach County commissioners had sent a letter to DeSantis on Tuesday asking to reopen businesses, in line with the state’s 64 counties that were already allowed to reopen. Palm Beach County wanted to be viewed apart from Broward County and Miami-Dade County, which are still under stay-at-home orders.

Palm Beach County has had 3,615 cases of Covid-19 and 229 deaths, the third highest number statewide after Miami-Dade and Broward, according to the Florida Department of Health.

DeSantis ordered non-essential businesses closed in Broward and Palm Beach counties effective March 31, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

DeSantis said Friday that Palm Beach County has done a good job of containing the virus. He pointed to a decline in tests that have come back positive, which were once 18 percent and are now 9 percent.

The reopenings will likely bring relief to retailers and restaurants who have struggled across South Florida amid closures and a slowdown in business due to the stay-at-home orders. The popular deli TooJay’s recently filed for bankruptcy as a result of coronavirus, and more bankruptcies are likely to come down the road, according to experts.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusrestaurantsretailSouth Florida retail market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Roberto Blanch, Dennis Eisinger, Sebastian Jaramillo, and Paul Kaplan

South Florida HOAs and condo associations prepare for a drop in collections

South Florida HOAs and condo associations prepare for a drop in collections
Map of priciest condo sales and Palazzo Del Sol (Credit: Google Maps and Douglas Elliman)

$12M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

$12M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
Investcorp CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem and Southland Mall (Credit: Google Maps)

Southland Mall’s $65M loan heads back to special servicing

Southland Mall’s $65M loan heads back to special servicing
Eden Roc and Benihana

Eden Roc Miami Beach, Benihana lay off hundreds in South Florida

Eden Roc Miami Beach, Benihana lay off hundreds in South Florida
TooJay’s (Credit: Google Maps)

Popular Florida deli chain TooJay’s files for bankruptcy

Popular Florida deli chain TooJay’s files for bankruptcy
Atma Beauty in Miami and Lloyd's of London (Credit: Google Maps, Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami Beach salon sues Lloyd’s of London over coronavirus claim

Miami Beach salon sues Lloyd’s of London over coronavirus claim
(Credit: iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus
“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski

“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski

“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.