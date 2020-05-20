Open Menu

Former Subway exec buys Palm Beach house

Ex-Vitaquest CEO sold the Everglades Avenue home

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 20, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Keith Frankel and 169 Everglades Avenue (Credit: Realtor.com, MidOcean)

A former CEO of the supplement company Vitaquest International sold his Palm Beach house to a former Subway and Coca-Cola executive for $7 million.

Keith Frankel and his wife Tammy sold the 5,100-square-foot house at 169 Everglade Avenue for $1,372 per square foot, records show. The trust of Sarah and Joseph Tripodi purchased the property. Joseph Tripodi was previously chief marketing officer of Coca-Cola and Subway.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house was built in 2001 and last sold in 2002 for $3.2 million. The house features a library and a living area overlooks a pool.

John Dewing of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent.

Keith Frankel was CEO of Vitaquest International, which develops, manufactures and markets dietary and nutritional supplements, until 2018. Frankel founded Celmark International, Inc., in 1990 and was its president until the company merged with VitaQuest.

Frankel owns two other properties in Palm Beach, including an oceanfront estate at 1900 South Ocean Boulevard that was listed for $61.5 million in 2018.

Coronavirus does not seem to be slowing down sales in the ultra wealthy town of Palm Beach. In May, luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a lakefront estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million, and the trust of the late business mogul Morton Mandel sold his Palm Beach estate at 1063 North Ocean Boulevard for $25.4 million.

Tags
Palm Beach

