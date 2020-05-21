Open Menu

Taubman family sells Palm Beach estate to paper mogul for $47M

Mizner-designed property stretches from the Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean and includes two pools, tennis courts and dock

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 21, 2020 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Peter Brant, Robert S. Taubman, and 1820 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan, John Sciulli, via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Peter Brant, Robert S. Taubman, and 1820 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan, John Sciulli, via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Taubman Centers Chairman and CEO Robert S. Taubman sold an oceanfront Palm Beach estate for nearly $47 million to a paper mogul.

Taubman’s AAT BB LLC sold the 10-bedroom, 19,068-square-foot mansion at 1820 South Ocean Boulevard to White Birch Farm Inc. The buyer is tied to Peter Brant, chairman and CEO of White Birch Paper, a top newsprint manufacturer with pulp and paper mills in Canada and the U.S. Brant, who founded the Greenwich Polo Club, is also a developer and philanthropist.

The Ocean Boulevard estate was listed earlier this year for $52 million with Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates. It sold for $46.75 million, or about $2,452 per square foot.

The Addison Mizner-designed property stretches from the Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean with an underground tunnel to the beach, like many homes on that stretch of Palm Beach. The 3.28-acre property includes two pools, a tennis court, and dock. Interior renovations were recently completed, according to the listing.

Built in 1926, Alfred Taubman purchased the estate in 1989 for $5.5 million, records show.

Simon Property Group announced prior to the pandemic that it was planning to acquire Taubman Centers for $3.6 billion. The deal is expected to close later this year.

A few big-ticket sales have closed in Palm Beach during coronavirus.

Luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold the Palm Beach estate at 446 North Lake Way for $33.2 million, and a company tied to the Estée Lauder family acquired the mansion at 1063 North Ocean Boulevard for $25.4 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beachtaubman centers

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Keith Frankel and 169 Everglades Avenue (Credit: Realtor.com, MidOcean)

Former Subway exec buys Palm Beach house

Former Subway exec buys Palm Beach house
1120 North Lake Way (Credit: Google Maps)

Trust of taxi magnate’s wife picks up waterfront Palm Beach home for $13M

Trust of taxi magnate’s wife picks up waterfront Palm Beach home for $13M
A photo illustration of 620 Arvida Parkway (Credit: Compass, iStock)

Staying on the sunny side: South Florida resi brokers see upside in coronavirus

Staying on the sunny side: South Florida resi brokers see upside in coronavirus
Two North Breakers Row (Credit: Google Maps)

Former publishing exec buys Breakers Row condo for $8M

Former publishing exec buys Breakers Row condo for $8M
Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees

Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees
1063 North Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Pelican Pix)

Buyer tied to Estée Lauder family closes on oceanfront Palm Beach estate

Buyer tied to Estée Lauder family closes on oceanfront Palm Beach estate
434 Seaspray Avenue, Society of the Four Arts (Credit: Google Maps)

Society of the Four Arts buys Palm Beach compound for $9M

Society of the Four Arts buys Palm Beach compound for $9M
John Lennon and Yoko Ono with the home (Credit: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate hits market for $48M

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate hits market for $48M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.